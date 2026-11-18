Tennessee Sunshine cover artwork

Song recognized in the Best American Roots Song category

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Roots singer-songwriter Grant Maloy Smith has received his first GRAMMY® nomination today for the song“Tennessee Sunshine,” recognized in the Best American Roots Song category by the Grammy Awards.

Smith wrote the song with GRAMMY®-nominated songwriters Mary Dawood Catlin and Todd Catlin.

“I recorded my vocal and guitar in one take into a pair of microphones, and was planning to develop it into a fully instrumented track,” according to Smith.“But my co-writers Mary and Todd loved the vibe, and insisted that we keep the recording as bare-bones as possible, so I called on Nashville's Matt Combs to add a tasteful fiddle, and it was done.”

About Grant Maloy Smith

Grant Maloy Smith is an American Roots recording artist and songwriter whose music brings American history and culture to life. A Billboard Top 10 artist for his album Dust Bowl: American Stories, which spent 17 weeks on the Billboard charts, including eleven weeks in the Top 10. He's also a MusicRow CountryBreakout-charting songwriter for his song“I Reckon,” which Jeff Clayborn covered. Grant is known for his American Stories album series, which includes Dust Bowl, Appalachia, Mississippi, and Wild West. He has performed twice at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, as well as around the world. His work has earned critical acclaim from Americana Highways, No Depression, MusicRow Magazine, Bluegrass Today, and dozens of other music publications.

Hailing originally from Florida, Grant has lived in Rhode Island for most of his life. He operates his own recording studio there, and travels to Nashville to record his albums.

Critics have raved about his music, including:

“... lyrics and music as potent as Woody Guthrie... A reminder of the darker period of Bob Dylan, and it's that good, that memorable...”

~ NO DEPRESSION magazine

“If you took a few ounces of Willie Nelson and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, mixed them carefully, Grant Maloy Smith would appear... One day we'll be talking about how Grant Maloy Smith is a national treasure – like John Prine. I'd be the first to say it's so.”

~ AMERICANA HIGHWAYS magazine

Hailing originally from Florida, Grant has lived in Rhode Island for most of his life. He operates his own recording studio there and records his albums in Nashville.

About Mary Dawood Catlin and Todd Catlin

Smith co-wrote the song with GRAMMY®-nominated songwriters and music producers Mary Dawood Catlin and Todd Catlin, the husband-and-wife creative team behind the record labels Elysium Classics and Magnificent Monster.

Mary is a pianist, composer, songwriter, vocalist, and producer who previously earned a GRAMMY® nomination for the single“Hope Orchestrated.” Todd is a songwriter, producer, and recording engineer who served as a producer and recording engineer on that release, as well as a recording engineer on the GRAMMY®-nominated album Shayan.

The GRAMMY® Awards will take place in Los Angeles on February 7, 2027.

Grant Maloy Smith

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Grant Maloy Smith Earns His First Grammy® Nomination News Provided By Suburban Cowboy LLC November 18, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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