The Caicos Chiropractic and Wellness founder flew in from Providenciales for an invitation-only night inside a private jet hangar at a Florida airport.

- Dr. Lise Cloutier, Founder, Caicos Chiropractic and WellnessFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Turks and Caicos chiropractor Dr. Lise Cloutier traded the islands for a Fort Lauderdale red carpet on Saturday, November 14, 2026, celebrating The Rich Reporter Magazine's 1-year anniversary. The founder of Caicos Chiropractic and Wellness in Providenciales was among the guests who filled a private jet hangar at W Aviation at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, where Rich Reporter founder Brian Breach marked the national publication's first year with an invitation-only evening for celebrities, entrepreneurs, business leaders and luxury brands.The hangar was packed. Mirit Moon, founder of Moon Media Affairs, who was also there, put the crowd at more than 1,000 people, well past the 550-plus RSVPs announced the week before. Private jets waited on the tarmac outside the open hangar doors, luxury and exotic cars from Holman Fort Lauderdale lined up beside them, Swim Week of the Palm Beaches put on a fashion show, and artists painted on site while live music played into the evening."Brian has built something special in one year, and that hangar was full of people who live at full speed," said Dr. Lise Cloutier. "I see the other side of that pace on the island, when someone steps off a private jet completely wound up and needs to finally unwind. It was a joy to celebrate with this crowd."Breach, a serial entrepreneur, TEDx speaker and founder of America's Gone Viral, built The Rich Reporter around entrepreneurship, business, luxury, entertainment and success. The quarterly magazine is distributed nationally through Barnes & Noble, aboard private jets and on digital platforms, and its covers have featured Dana White, Bryan Johnson, Gene Simmons and Rick Ross. "I was so impressed by the amount of love, heart, hard work and dedication Brian put into this event," said Moon. "What an accomplishment in just one year."Among the guests Cloutier met on the tarmac were King Yahweh, a humanitarian, philanthropist and traditional chief in Ghana's Central Region whose work centers on education and clean water, and Jennifer Guerrero, known as "The Latin Queen," a model, broadcaster, entrepreneur and media personality with Dominican roots who grew up in Curaçao. The couple now makes their home in Curaçao and shares a commitment to humanitarian work and human rights.Cloutier came to the celebration from a very different setting. On Providenciales, where she has practiced since 2011, she treats island residents alongside visitors from around the world, many of whom come to Turks and Caicos to slow down. This autumn she recorded the first episodes of her own podcast in Fort Lauderdale, hosted by Mirit Moon, covering what she has spent 31 years teaching patients: chiropractic as root cause care, wellness, mindset, and women's health through perimenopause and menopause. Instagram remains the largest platform for her work.ABOUT DR. LISE CLOUTIERDr. Lise Cloutier is a Doctor of Chiropractic and founder of Caicos Chiropractic and Wellness in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. A 1995 graduate of the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in Toronto, she spent 16 years building a family and wellness-based practice in Ottawa before relocating to the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2011. She is a contributing author of Pearls of Wisdom, Pure and Powerful (International Health Publishing, 2010) and is licensed with the Turks and Caicos Allied Health Professions and Pharmacy Professions Council. Dr. Lise Cloutier is represented by Moon Media Affairs.ABOUT MOON MEDIA AFFAIRSMoon Media Affairs is a Florida-based public relations and media agency specializing in strategic communications, brand positioning, media relations, and reputation management. The agency represents celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, executives, health and wellness leaders, and other high-profile individuals and brands. With a focus on finding the story, promoting the message, and protecting the reputation, Moon Media Affairs helps clients strengthen their public presence and navigate today's fast-moving media landscape.

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Turks and Caicos Chiropractor Dr. Lise Cloutier Celebrates The Rich Reporter's First Year News Provided By Moon Media Affairs LLC November 18, 2026, 17:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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