Youth-created radio series celebrates Indigenous cultures, empowers the next generation, and connects traditional knowledge with the modern world

AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Indigenous YOUth Nation (IYN), a youth-driven radio series celebrating Indigenous cultures and amplifying the voices of Indigenous young people, is now available to community and tribal radio stations nationwide through Native Voice One (NV1): The Native American Radio Network.Created by, with, and for youth, Indigenous YOUth Nation is a 29-minute radio program that invites listeners to explore the rich cultural traditions, contemporary creativity, and living knowledge of Indigenous communities. Guided by youth hosts and supported by Native media professionals, the series embraces five core values: Celebrate Culture, Empower Youth, Nourish Knowledge, Create Intergenerational Dialogue and Build Strong Roots for Future Generations.Through personal stories, cultural exploration, and youth-led storytelling, IYN challenges stereotypes and celebrates the strength, resilience, and diversity of Indigenous peoples. The series encourages tweens and teens to discover the relevance of their cultural identities in today's world and to recognize that their cultures are not simply part of the past, but living traditions that continue to shape the future.The first season features five episodes highlighting Indigenous youth and communities across diverse cultural landscapes such as Hawai'i, Jemez Pueblo, Mexico, Havasupai and the Navajo Nation. Listeners will hear Mima's“Day in the Life” audio diary as she leads a group of young people in a traditional water ceremony on the island of Hawai'i. Another story follows Jemez Pueblo teens on a journey to Washington, D.C., where they share their culture and discover the power of their cultural identity within the walls of the Pentagon. From contemporary arts and creative expression to traditional lifeways and ceremonies, Indigenous YOUth Nation explores how young people are finding meaningful connections to their ancestral knowledge while navigating the modern world.“There is so much knowledge and wisdom in the resilience of our ancestors and cultural teachings. IYN is, personally, a way for me to end the cycle of violence and shame against the beauty and diversity of our unique ancient living cultures and an action to heal the intergenerational trauma of residential boarding schools,” said Jeneda Benally, Executive Producer.“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with RadioCamp and to have Gregg McVicar as a mentor.”Senior Producer Gregg McVicar added: "I think listeners everywhere will be captivated by the authentic voices and rich location recordings.”Native Voice One is pleased to offer this production from Indigenous YOUth Nation in collaboration with Gregg McVicar at RadioCamp.NV1 Network Manager, Bob Petersen, emphasized,“Indigenous youth are not just the future of radio broadcasting; they are shaping its present. Indigenous YOUth Nation brings forward the voices and perspectives of a new generation, creating space for young people to share their stories, celebrate their cultures, and shape how Indigenous communities are represented. Their voices honor those who came before them while offering a powerful perspective on who we are today and where we're headed. Native Voice One is pleased to offer this program and excited to share another production from RadioCamp and the incomparable Gregg McVicar.”The first season premieres in November. Season 2, which is already in production, is planned for release in 2027. Both seasons of Indigenous YOUth Nation are made possible through the NDN Collective Radical Imagination Grant.Native Voice One is pleased to offer this production from Indigenous YOUth Nation in collaboration with Gregg McVicar at RadioCamp.Jeneda Benally, Executive Producer, is of the Diné Nation and a multi-award-winning musician, singer, and songwriter known for her work with Sihasin, Blackfire, and numerous collaborations. She is also a traditional Diné dancer who performs with three generations of her family through the Jones Benally Family Navajo Dance Group. A youth advocate, cultural preservationist, and facilitator of youth empowerment workshops, Benally is committed to connecting traditional knowledge with the modern world so young people can celebrate and retain their ancestral cultural identities.Gregg McVicar, Senior Producer, is of the Tlingit Nation and a Peabody Award-winning producer with thousands of hours of national programming to his credit. Through his recording studio, RadioCamp, McVicar has helped create numerous national documentaries, podcasts, and Native radio programs, including Earthsongs on NV1 and UnderCurrents, which formerly aired daily on more than 200 stations via NV1. He also brings extensive teaching experience from California College of the Arts and California State University.Community and tribal radio stations can access Indigenous YOUth Nation through Native Voice One on ContentDepot and PRX:Explore the Indigenous YOUth Nation series and listen to all five episodes at nv1To learn more about the series, explore its stories, and connect with the project, visit:Website:Facebook:Instagram:TikTok: @indigenousyouthnationAbout Indigenous YOUth NationIndigenous YOUth Nation is a youth-driven radio initiative created to uplift the cultural journeys of Indigenous young people through exploration, storytelling, and the rediscovery of Indigenous cultures around the world. By combining traditional knowledge with contemporary media skills, IYN empowers youth to share their voices, challenge stereotypes, strengthen cultural connections, and inspire future generations.About Native Voice OneNative Voice One (NV1) is the Native public radio distribution service, linking stations across the country to Indigenous radio programming, from reservation and village-based stations to stations in top urban markets. Now celebrating 20 years of service, NV1 distributes work from producers whose programming educates, advocates, and celebrates Indigenous life and values. NV1 is operated by Koahnic Broadcast Corporation (KBC), a nonprofit, Alaska Native governed and operated media center located in Anchorage, Alaska. To learn more about NV1, visit NV1; for KBC, visit koahnic.

Bob Peterson

Native Voice One

+1 907-671-7441

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“Indigenous YOUth Nation” Radio Series Now Available to Community and Tribal Stations Nationwide via Native Voice One News Provided By Strategic Arc November 18, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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