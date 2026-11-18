Asia Kate Dillon, Frank Whaley, Michael Rispoli and James Madio also Join the Cast of the Crime Thriller

NEW YORK, NY, LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Andy Garcia (The Godfather Part III, The Untouchables, Ocean's Eleven), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, Orange Is the New Black), Frank Whaley (Pulp Fiction, Field of Dreams), Michael Rispoli (The Sopranos, The Deuce) and James Madio (The Basketball Diaries, Band of Brothers) have joined have joined Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction, The Hateful Eight) and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) in Murdering Michael Malloy, a crime thriller and dark comedy inspired by a notorious true-crime story from Depression-era New York. The film is directed by Raymond De Felitta (City Island, Two Family House). Archstone Entertainment is handling worldwide sales. The film is scheduled to begin production in the first quarter of 2027.Based on a true story, Murdering Michael Malloy stars Tim Roth as struggling bar owner Tony Marino (Roth), who along with his cohort, Bastogne (Garcia), takes out a life-insurance policy on neighborhood drunk Michael Malloy (Spall). The pair then attempt to kill Malloy for the payout-only to discover Malloy is seemingly impossible to kill. As Marino's increasingly desperate schemes continue to fail, the two men form an unexpected bond, building toward a haunting final act of sacrifice against the backdrop of Depression-era New York.Raymond De Felitta's films have been widely acclaimed by critics and honored at major international festivals. His Academy Award–nominated short Bronx Cheers was followed by his feature debut Café Society, which premiered in Cannes' Directors' Fortnight. His subsequent features Two Family House and City Island earned Audience Awards at Sundance and Tribeca, respectively. De Felitta's later work includes the crime drama Rob the Mob and the ABC miniseries Madoff, which earned him a Directors Guild of America nomination.De Felitta co-wrote the screenplay with David Zellerford. The film is produced by Stephen Endelman, who is composing the score, alongside Dan Grodnik, Louise Chater, and Jeff Wallner and Tom Zheng of Harbor Lights Entertainment. The film is executive produced by Michael Torchia. Casting is by Shakyra Dowling. Legal representation is provided by James Pacitti and Lee & Thompson.Academy Award-nominated Andy Garcia, who was recently named a 2026 Kennedy Center Honoree, is known for The Godfather Part III, The Untouchables and the Ocean's Eleven franchise. He is also a Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner and is represented by CAA and managed by Linden Entertainment. Asia Kate Dillon earned Critics Choice Award nominations for their role as Taylor Mason in Billions and also appeared in Orange Is the New Black and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. They are represented by Independent Artist Group and managed by Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Frank Whaley's credits include Pulp Fiction, Field of Dreams and Oliver Stone's JFK. He is represented by Atrium Talent and managed by Karen Forman Management. Michael Rispoli is known for playing Jackie Aprile in The Sopranos and for his role in The Deuce. He is represented by Innovative Artists and managed by Principal Entertainment LA. James Madio appeared in The Basketball Diaries and the Emmy-winning miniseries Band of Brothers. He is represented by Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley Agency and managed by Amplified.

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Andy Garcia Joins Tim Roth and Timothy Spall in Murdering Michael Malloy News Provided By Falco Ink November 18, 2026, 17:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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