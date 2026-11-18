Kodak Lens Vision Centres announces November eyewear savings and ACUVUE contact lens offers with Customer Appreciation Week running November 16 to 30.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kodak Lens Vision Centres has announced its Customer Appreciation Week promotion, coinciding with the Black Friday shopping season. Running from November 16 through November 30, 2026, the promotion offers lens discounts with the purchase of complete pairs of eyeglasses, including frames and lenses.

Under the offer, customers receive 20% off their first pair of lenses and 40% off their second pair of lenses when purchasing complete pairs. Lenses for third, fourth, and additional qualifying pairs are also discounted by 40%. Additional promotions are available on select frames.

The promotion provides an opportunity for customers considering new eyewear to purchase an additional pair for different daily activities or to keep as a spare. Customers can also use their own frames for this lens promotion. Customers can visit Kodak Lens Vision Centres to explore frame options and ask the team about eligible purchases and applicable promotion details.



Separate ACUVUE® Cyber Savings offer available online

Alongside its eyewear promotion, Kodak Lens Vision Centres is highlighting Cyber Savings with ACUVUE®, a separate contact lens offer available through its online webstore from November 9 through December 25, 2026.

The offer provides $75 in instant savings on eligible annual supplies and $30 in instant savings on eligible six-month supplies of select ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day and ACUVUE® OASYS 1-Day products. The savings amount depends on the eligible product and quantity purchased.

Qualifying purchases must be made through the clinic's webstore. The offer is available to Canadian residents, is limited to one redemption per person and is subject to the published promotion terms. Contact lenses require a valid prescription, and an eye care professional determines their suitability.

Customers can review the ACUVUE® Cyber Savings details and purchase eligible supplies through the Kodak Lens Vision Centres webstore.

The two promotions have different purchase requirements and closing dates. Customer Appreciation Week ends November 30, 2026, while ACUVUE® Cyber Savings continues through December 25, 2026. Customers should consult Kodak Lens Vision Centres for full terms and eligibility before purchasing.

About Kodak Lens Vision Centres

Kodak Lens Vision Centres provides eye care and eyewear services in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, with locations in Ajax, Etobicoke, North York, Rexdale, Riverdale, Scarborough and Toronto. Further information about its locations, services and promotions is available at eyetrusteyecare.

Taylor Chung

Kodak Lens Vision Centres

+1 416-616-5192

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Kodak Lens Vision Centres announces Customer Appreciation Week and Black Friday lens savings News Provided By Nomadic Solutions LTD November 18, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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