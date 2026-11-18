The African Israelite Justice Foundation celebrates history-making firsts in the 2026 midterm elections.

Foundation celebrates history-making firsts in the 2026 midterms and announces a December 13 virtual conference, "Get Ready For What's Next"

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two weeks after the November 3 midterm elections, the African Israelite Justice Foundation (AIJF) said the final results confirm an unmistakable message from the American people. Democrats won the last two undecided Senate races for a 56–44 majority and are on track to hold about 260 House seats, the largest Democratic House majority since the early 1990s.

"The country has spoken, and when the people speak, even Pharaoh's palace must listen," said Benayah Israel, President of the African Israelite Justice Foundation. "This election was an indictment, handed down not in a courtroom but at the ballot box. It was an indictment of foreign influence, of forever wars that devour our sons and daughters, and of those who would trade the birthright of the American people for a foreign nation's bowl of pottage."

"This blue wave did not rise because America fell in love with the Democratic message," Israel continued. "It rose because the people grew weary of promises written in the sand."

In the Foundation's view, that wave of change produced several history-making firsts. Voters elected a record four Black governors on a single night. Together with re-elected Maryland Governor Wes Moore, they will form the first group of five Black governors to serve at the same time:

- Keisha Lance Bottoms (Georgia), the first Black woman ever elected governor in the United States, and Georgia's first Black governor and first woman governor

- Byron Donalds (Florida), Florida's first Black governor and the first Black Republican ever elected governor

- Aaron Ford (Nevada), Nevada's first Black governor

- David Crowley (Wisconsin), Wisconsin's first Black governor

- Wes Moore (Maryland), re-elected to a second term

The Foundation also congratulated Texas Governor-Elect Gina Hinojosa, the first Democrat elected governor of Texas since Ann Richards in 1990, and Illinois Senator-elect Juliana Stratton, whose victory means three Black women will serve in the U.S. Senate at the same time for the first time in history.

"Joseph was cast into a pit, sold into bondage and forgotten in a prison, yet he rose to stand before kings," Israel said. "These leaders remind us that God has never confined His gifts to one color or one gender. There is talent in every tribe and every nation, waiting only for the door to open. We congratulate every one of these leaders, from both parties, and we stand ready to serve in any way we can."

The Foundation also noted that the head of the U.S. Justice Department's Civil Rights Division resigned two days after the election, and called for renewed, vigorous enforcement of the nation's civil rights laws.

"Our charge is the same as the prophet Micah's: to do justly, to love mercy and to walk humbly," Israel added. "We will stand as watchmen on the wall, protecting the rights of every citizen, so that every community, including African Israelites, may sit under their own vine and fig tree, and none shall make them afraid."

The Foundation will host a virtual conference, "Get Ready For What's Next," on Sunday, December 13, 2026. Details will be announced at israelitejustice.

About the African Israelite Justice Foundation

The African Israelite Justice Foundation is a faith-rooted organization dedicated to protecting African Israelites from all forms of injustice. The Foundation advocates for the rights afforded to every citizen: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, and the right to petition the government. It also works to protect African Israelites against harassment, Hebrew-phobia, racially motivated attacks, defamation of character and hate crimes.

Benayah Israel

African Israelite Justice Foundation

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African Israelite Justice Foundation Hails Record Class of Black Governors-Elect News Provided By African Israelite Justice Foundation November 18, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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