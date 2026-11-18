The Orlando engineering firm has worked with the AI agent management platform provider since November 2025

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ApolloRise Tech, an Orlando-based software engineering company, today marked its one-year partnership with Kindo, an AI agent management platform provider.“A year in, ApolloRise is a partner we deeply value, and we're excited to continue our work together.” said Mo Nezarati, Head of Partnerships at Kindo.“The best technology partnerships come down to two things: shared values and honest communication. Kindo and ApolloRise had both from day one, and a year of building together has only made them stronger,” said Irina Zakharchenko, CEO and Co-Founder of ApolloRise.ApolloRise works with platform companies as a technical partner, not a contractor. Its engineers join the partner's team on a project basis and stay on after launch to support what they build.“The hard part was never the code. It's understanding how a real security team works and making sure an agent fits into that safely. After a year with Kindo, that's still the part I enjoy most,” said Yurii Kapkov, Founder and CTO of ApolloRise.ApolloRise and Kindo plan to continue the partnership into 2027.About ApolloRise TechApolloRise Tech is a U.S.-based software engineering company. Its team of engineers and solution builders designs, builds and scales technology products for its clients, working inside their systems and alongside their teams, from first idea to launch and long-term support. ApolloRise delivers complete projects, not hourly engineering staff. Its work spans AI agents, integrations and connectors, MCP servers, and AI solutions for the cybersecurity industry. Founded in 2023 in Orlando, Florida, and self-funded, ApolloRise has delivered 20+ projects. It was named a 2026 Success Story by the Florida SBDC at UCF / APEX Accelerator. Learn more at apollorise.About KindoKindo is an AI agent management platform and enterprise AI control center for teams that secure, support, and govern AI agents in production. It gives IT, Security, Compliance, and Finance a shared view and control of agent activity, the policies that govern access to data, models, and tools, and the cost of running agents. Organizations can build fully centrally controlled agents in Kindo or connect agents built elsewhere. Kindo runs on-premises, self-managed in the customer's cloud, in Kindo's cloud, or in an air-gapped environment. Kindo is SOC 2 Type II and supports a broad range of security and compliance programs and standards. Learn more at kindo.Media contact

Victoria Andriiashkina

Director of PR & Strategic Communications, ApolloRise Tech

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ApolloRise Tech Marks One Year of Partnership with Kindo News Provided By ApolloRise November 18, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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