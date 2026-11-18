MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Jal Shakti C.R. Patil in New Delhi on Wednesday.

During the meetings, he held constructive discussions on key ongoing projects in Rajasthan and various issues of public interest.

In his meeting with the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister discussed ways to strengthen law and order in the state, accelerate overall development, ensure the effective implementation of public welfare schemes, and address other important matters.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sharma said: "Today in New Delhi, I had a warm meeting with the respected Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, @AmitShah ji, and received his guidance. During the meeting, we discussed further strengthening law and order in the state, giving fresh momentum to Rajasthan's overall development, effectively implementing public welfare schemes, and various issues of public interest. With the continued support of the respected Home Minister, our efforts to take Rajasthan to new heights of development are receiving sustained encouragement."

He added that, with the continued support of the Union Home Minister, Rajasthan is scaling new heights of development.

Earlier, in his meeting with Union Minister for Jal Shakti C.R. Patil, the Chief Minister held positive discussions on various ongoing water projects aimed at achieving the state's goal of water self-reliance.

The discussions also covered the availability of drinking water and the expansion of irrigation facilities.

CM Sharma added that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the support of the Central government, the state government is making continuous efforts to achieve self-reliance in the water sector.

The Chief Minister visited the New Delhi residence of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan to offer his condolences on the demise of the Minister's mother.

He prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give the bereaved family the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss.