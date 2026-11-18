MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee has constituted the Pradesh Election Committee for the forthcoming assembly elections in Punjab. The decision, approved by the Congress President, takes effect immediately, according to a press release issued by AICC General Secretary and Member of Parliament KC Venugopal.

In the official communication, Venugopal said that the Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee for the ensuing assembly elections in Punjab.

The detailed composition of the committee was enclosed with the release. The formation of a Pradesh Election Committee marks an important organisational step in the party's preparation for the Punjab polls.

Such committees are typically tasked with key responsibilities including candidate screening and finalisation, coordination of campaign strategies, mobilisation of party workers, and overall supervision of the electoral effort at the state level. The immediate effect of the approval indicates the party's intent to move quickly into the operational phase of election preparedness.

The announcement comes as the Congress focuses on strengthening its organisational machinery in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections.

The constitution of the state-level election committee is expected to streamline decision-making and ensure coordinated functioning between the central leadership and the state unit. Party functionaries will now look to the newly formed committee to provide direction on critical aspects of the campaign, from ticket distribution to ground-level mobilisation.

The press release underscores the formal process through which the Congress leadership approves state election committees.

By placing the decision under the authority of the Congress President and notifying it through the General Secretary, the party has followed its established procedure for such organisational appointments.

The enclosure accompanying the release contains the full list of members who will constitute the Punjab Pradesh Election Committee.

With the committee now formally in place, the Congress organisation in Punjab is expected to intensify its activities in the coming weeks and months. The move indicates the beginning of structured election-related work under a designated state-level body empowered by the central leadership.

Further details regarding the committee's composition and specific responsibilities are expected to be shared by the party in due course.

The AICC continues to issue such organisational notifications as part of its ongoing efforts to prepare state units for electoral contests across the country.