The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of nine restaurants in south Mumbai following inspections that allegedly found serious food safety and hygiene violations. The department has also seized food products worth Rs 1.27 crore in different parts of the state as part of a wider crackdown. The action was taken after inspections on November 17. The restaurants whose licences have been suspended include Chetana, Cafe Ideal, Bayroute, Miyan Kababs and Natural Ice Cream.

According to an FDA press release issued on Wednesday, inspectors found unhygienic food preparation areas, improper storage of raw and cooked food, pest infestations and missing mandatory records and certificates. Other reported violations included uncovered food items, damaged kitchen equipment and poor waste management. The restaurants have been barred from purchasing, selling or distributing food articles while their licences remain suspended. The FDA warned that violations of food safety rules could invite action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Three Thane establishments also face action

The FDA suspended the licences of three food establishments in Thane: Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd, Brodyama Foods LLP and Sagar Sweet and Bakery. The action followed findings of hygiene and food safety violations.

In Pune district, officials seized 20,085 litres of edible oil worth Rs 50.27 lakh from an Avenue Supermarts facility in Maval. The oil was found to be substandard and misbranded, the department said.

At Manikbaug Khau Galli in Pune, six vendors were ordered to stop business for operating without valid food safety licences or registrations. They cannot resume operations until they meet the required conditions and obtain valid approvals.

Areca nut and expired food products seized

In Nagpur, FDA officials seized 25,357 kg of areca nut worth Rs 75.19 lakh from two roasting units after finding the stock substandard. The seized material included roasted areca nut and suspected adulterants.

Officials also seized 144 kg of expired and unhygienically stored food items worth Rs 13,010 from a catering establishment in Akluj, Solapur district.

Gutkha and tobacco products seized across Maharashtra

The department also seized banned products, including gutkha, pan masala and scented tobacco, worth Rs 1.68 lakh across the state.

Five people were arrested in connection with these cases. The FDA also took action against several establishments, including sealing premises and registering FIRs.

The department's latest action covers restaurants, food vendors, storage facilities and processing units across Maharashtra. The establishments facing suspension or closure will have to meet the prescribed food safety requirements before they can resume operations.