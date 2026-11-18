MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Real Madrid have extended the contract of Turkish midfielder Arda Guler until June 30, 2032, securing the future of one of their promising young players, the Spanish club announced in Madrid on Wednesday.

Arda Guler, who joined Real Madrid in July 2023 at the age of 18, has established himself as an important member of the squad, making 126 appearances across four seasons and winning five trophies with the Spanish giants.

During his time at the club, Arda Guler has been part of teams that lifted the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup.

Arda Guler also expressed his happiness at continuing his journey with the club and said representing Real Madrid came with immense pride as well as responsibility.“History you made, history yet to be made,” Arda Guler wrote in a post on social media following the announcement.

“When I first put on the Real Madrid shirt, I knew I was becoming part of an immense history. Today I feel the same pride and happiness, but with an even greater responsibility,” he added.

Arda Guler further thanked club president Florentino Perez, his family, teammates, coaches and staff members for their support. He also acknowledged the encouragement he has received from Real Madrid supporters across the world.

“My dream is to wear this shirt for many years, win new titles together and, one day, leave my own mark on this unique history,” he wrote.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed an encouraging campaign this season, registering three goals and four assists in 12 LaLiga appearances. Real Madrid are currently second in the standings, three points behind leaders Barcelona.

Arda Guler has also contributed in the Champions League, playing a significant role in Real Madrid's dramatic 4-3 comeback victory against Roma last month, when he came off the bench and helped create two goals.

On the international front, Arda Guler has represented Turkiye in 38 matches. He featured for the national team in both fixtures during the recent international break, playing the full 90 minutes against Belgium and France. Despite Turkiye losing both matches, Arda Guler made headlines with a spectacular free-kick that gave his side the lead against Belgium.