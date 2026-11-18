MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marketing leader will guide Webflow's next phase of growth as the company evolves its platform and organization

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webflow today announced the appointment of Katie Chisam to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Chisam will lead the company's marketing organization at a defining moment as Webflow prepares to bring its agentic platform, Source by Webflow, to market and advances its vision to become an agentic marketing platform that helps marketing teams build trusted brands and drive measurable growth.

Chisam joined Webflow in December 2025 as Vice President and Chief of Staff, responsible for business strategy and operations. She later led revenue marketing, giving her a close view of Webflow's GTM strategy, customers, and growth trajectory. As CMO, Chisam will build a high-performing marketing team that works closely with Sales, Product, and Engineering to introduce Source to the market, strengthen the Webflow brand, and grow the business.

“Webflow is at an important point in its evolution, and Katie has already played a meaningful role in helping us move forward as AI reshapes how businesses build and evolve their marketing organizations,” said Linda Tong, CEO of Webflow.“Her combination of operating discipline, marketing leadership, and conviction in where Webflow is headed will help us deliver on that vision. I'm thrilled to have her lead our marketing organization through this next chapter.”

Chisam brings over 20 years of experience leading marketing and go-to-market functions at Cisco, Splunk, Stripe, Google Cloud, and Box. Across those companies, she built teams, operating models, and customer programs at scales ranging from startups to Fortune 50 companies.

“Webflow has a rare opportunity to help define how marketing teams build, manage, and grow their digital presence,” said Katie Chisam, Chief Marketing Officer of Webflow.“Source will bring marketers, designers, agencies and AI agents together in a new way, and our job now is to show teams what that makes possible for their brands and businesses. I'm excited to build the organization that brings that story to market and helps more customers grow with Webflow.”

About Webflow

Webflow is an agentic marketing platform helping organizations build and scale high-performing web experiences that drive predictable growth and strengthen brand trust. With a visual, composable CMS at its core, Webflow enables teams to design, ship, and optimize brand-forward web experiences with speed and control, without the complexity and fragility of stitched-together tools or the vendor lock-in of legacy digital experience platforms. Agent-ready workflows are embedded across the platform, allowing teams to safely apply AI to creation, automation, and optimization with the guardrails, auditability, and governance required at enterprise scale. Today, more than 300,000 companies and over 2,000 Certified Webflow Partners trust Webflow to power enterprise-grade web experiences around the world.

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