MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDECU, Houston's largest credit union, announced the appointment of Chris Turnley as Chief Revenue Officer.

Turnley joins TDECU from CoastHills Credit Union, where he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer. In his new role, he will lead the organization's integrated growth strategy.

"Chris brings a wealth of executive leadership experience, along with a deep commitment to serving Members and strengthening communities,” said TDECU President and CEO Isaac Johnson.“His values align closely with our purpose, and I'm pleased to welcome him to TDECU. As chief revenue officer, he will unify multiple core functions to drive growth in ways that are sustainable, ethical and compliant.”

Turnley is a purpose-driven executive with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience spanning credit unions, fintech, software as a service, nonprofits and Fortune 500 companies. He has dedicated his career to expanding access so people can pursue their full potential. His approach centers on creating value for Members while supporting revenue growth.

“I am drawn to the credit union movement because I have seen, first-hand, the impact they can have on the communities they serve,” Turnley said.“As communities evolve, it's important that access and opportunity grow with them. By focusing on Members' financial well-being and reaching more people, we can strengthen outcomes across the community. That balance of growth and purpose is what makes TDECU such a compelling opportunity for me.”

Turnley holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Washington and has completed executive education at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, MIT Sloan School of Management, Harvard Business School, Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and the University of California, Berkeley's Haas School of Business.

About TDECU | Founded in 1955, TDECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 463,000 Members and nearly $6 billion in assets. TDECU currently has more than 48 Member Centers and offers a complete selection of convenient, innovative and competitive products and services, including a full suite of deposit products as well as mortgage, auto, and personal loan products, digital banking, and business/commercial services. TDECU also offers, through its subsidiaries, retirement planning and wealth management, personal and business insurance products. Members can also access a worldwide network of over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. For more information, visit tdecu.org or call (800) 839-1154.

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Chris Turnley

CONTACT: Tracy Clemons TDECU (832) 741-3645...