BidCleverAI expands access to government opportunity intelligence through its new MCP Server and API.

Business development teams can now find and assess government opportunities inside their AI assistant, with the reasoning and sources behind every result.

- Lakshmi Mandyam, Board Adviser, BidCleverAI LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BidCleverAI today announced the availability of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and API, extending its government business platform into the AI assistants, data platforms and business systems that commercial teams already use every day.MCP is an open standard that allows AI assistants to connect securely to external data and tools. Through the BidCleverAI MCP server, users can easily integrate the BidClever platform with their existing AI assistant to find open Tenders/RFPs for their company in plain language, refine the results through conversation and see why each opportunity matched. They can evaluate an opportunity against their own company profile to receive a relevancy score, a summary and the key requirements, and ask direct questions about a Tender/RFP's documents, with each answer showing the files it was drawn from. The API delivers the same intelligence into CRMs, data platforms and internal workflows, so government opportunities can sit alongside the pipeline and account data that sales teams already manage.The MCP server and API give teams a new way into the wider BidCleverAI ecosystem, which accelerates and automates a pursuit from early market intelligence to a submission-ready bid. Alongside opportunity scoring through Clever Qualifier, Clever BI identifies early procurement signals, buyers, incumbents and partners, and Clever Bid Drafter builds submission-ready answers from the evaluation criteria and each company's past performance. Together, the modules help organizations commit their bid resources to the opportunities they are best positioned to win, and respond to them with greater speed and consistency."Business development leaders consistently identify two constraints on public sector growth: identifying the opportunities that align with their capabilities, and securing the capacity to respond to them competitively. BidCleverAI is designed to address both. Our MCP server and API extend these capabilities into the platforms our clients already rely on, with full transparency over the reasoning and sources behind every recommendation," said Vlad Bonea, Co-founder and CEO of BidCleverA.The integration was designed for organizations that need clear control over how AI is used in commercial decisions. Each user connects with their own BidCleverAI account and permissions, organization administrators can use rules based access control, and the AI assistant asks for confirmation before carrying out any action that uses platform credits. Searching carries no additional cost. For enterprise clients with data sovereignty requirements, BidCleverAI can also be deployed on-prem within the client's own environment.The MCP server and API cover live Tenders/RFPs across the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada, as well as EU funding calls, giving companies pursuing cross-border work one connection rather than separate tools for each market."Business development teams are already doing much of their research inside AI assistants. What they need is intelligence they can trust and explain to leadership. Bringing BidCleverAI into those tools, with clear control over access and cost, is a practical step in that direction," said Lakshmi Mandyam, Board Adviser, BidCleverAI.The BidCleverAI MCP server is available now and works with MCP-compatible AI assistants. MCP and API access are included in BidCleverAI's Business and Enterprise plans. For more information, visit bidclever or contact....About BidCleverAIBidCleverAI is AI infrastructure for government business, helping companies find, qualify and win government tenders, grants and related commercial opportunities across the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada.Its three modules, Clever BI, Clever Qualifier and Clever Bid Drafter, connect early market intelligence, opportunity scoring and submission-ready bid development in one system, available through the BidCleverAI platform, MCP server and API. Founded in 2026 and headquartered in London, BidCleverAI is built on AWS with client data siloed and an on-premise option for enterprise. For more information, visit bidclever.Media Contact...bidclever/press

Vlad Bonea

BidClever AI

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BidCleverAI Launches MCP Server and API, Bringing Its Government Bidding System Into the AI Tools Teams Already Use News Provided By BidClever AI November 18, 2026, 17:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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