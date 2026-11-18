"I'm Waiting By The Fire" cover art

David Arkenstone live at GenCon Photo credit: Ryan Nichols

Drew Ryn

The 5X GRAMMY® nominee and American Idol finalist will premiere the song live in Sedona AZ on December 10, where the official performance video will be filmed.

- David Arkenstone

LOS ANGELES, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Five-time GRAMMY®-nominated recording artist David Arkenstone and pop singer Drew Ryn will release the original Christmas single“I'm Waiting By The Fire” on November 20 on all streaming platforms. In studio, Arkenstone performed piano, guitar, and bass on the recording, accompanying Ryn's soaring vocals that evoke a warm, classic holiday pop sound. Access the Streaming Link Here

"I'm Waiting By The Fire," composed and produced by David Arkenstone with lyrics by Deborah Hildebrand Harris, tells the story of keeping the fire burning for a loved one serving far from home. That simple gesture holds the promise of being together again for the holidays, a feeling familiar to military families and anyone spending Christmas apart from someone they love.

Arkenstone and Ryn will perform“I'm Waiting By The Fire” live for the first time on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. The premiere is part of "A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends" concert presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The song's official live performance video will be filmed that evening in Sedona. Access the Concert Tickets Here

David Arkenstone is an award-winning composer, recording artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. His work spans more than 70 albums and over two billion streams worldwide, with credits ranging from film and television scores, orchestral music for World of Warcraft and Dungeons & Dragons to memorable NBC Sports themes such as The Kentucky Derby, Premier League soccer, and US Women's Figure Skating.

Drew Ryn is an Arizona native and Nashville-based pop singer-songwriter who reached the Top 6 on The X Factor and later returned to the national stage as an American Idol finalist. Her collaboration“Skeletons” with Kings has earned millions of streams, and her original song“Orchestra” has drawn millions of views on TikTok.

“I'm Waiting By The Fire” was recorded in Nashville with recording engineer Sam“Cole” Horn and mixed/mastered in Los Angeles by Jill Tengan. The single's beautiful cover art was created by Colby Jackson, Tabitha Pugh, and Cynthia Gage.

Media: For private listening link, interviews, reviews, podcasts, in-studio performances, airplay inquiries, and press assets, contact information is as follows:

Cynthia Gage

Management for David Arkenstone

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"A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone and Friends" concert! featuring Drew Ryn's soaring vocals on Dec 10 in Sedona!

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Composer David Arkenstone and Pop Singer Drew Ryn Release Original Christmas Single 'I'm Waiting By The Fire' on Nov. 20 News Provided By QDV Productions, Inc. November 18, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional



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