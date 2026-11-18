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Chronic Care Management Software Market

The Business Research Company's Chronic Care Management Software Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The chronic care management software market is rapidly evolving as healthcare providers increasingly seek digital tools to better manage patients with long-term conditions. With a growing emphasis on technology-driven care coordination and patient outcomes, this sector is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Here's an overview of its current status, key drivers, regional insights, and future trends.

Chronic Care Management Software Market Size and Projected Growth

The chronic care management software market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years. It is expected to rise from $15.26 billion in 2025 to $17.43 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. This upward trend in the historic period is largely due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, broader adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), demand for coordinated care delivery, the growth of value-based healthcare models, and the development of digital health infrastructure. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow even more rapidly, reaching $27.48 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.0%. Factors fueling this growth during the forecast period include the rising use of AI-powered care management tools, heightened focus on population health management, expansion of telehealth services, growing demand for cost-effective chronic care solutions, and stronger regulatory support for digital health platforms. Emerging trends such as cloud-based platforms, remote patient monitoring integration, data-driven care coordination, interoperable healthcare software, and increased patient engagement are expected to shape the market's trajectory.

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An Overview of Chronic Care Management Software and Its Role

Chronic care management software serves as a digital system aimed at helping healthcare providers efficiently coordinate and manage care for patients suffering from chronic illnesses. This software facilitates smoother care delivery by enabling better tracking of patient progress and streamlining communication across healthcare teams. The ultimate goal is to improve health outcomes for individuals with persistent health conditions through more organized and proactive care management.

Key Growth Drivers Behind the Expansion of Chronic Care Management Software

One of the primary forces driving growth in this market is the rising adoption of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions. These technologies encompass a variety of digital systems designed to optimize healthcare processes, enhance patient care, increase operational efficiency, and support compliance with regulatory requirements in an increasingly digital healthcare environment. The use of these IT solutions in chronic care management software promotes improved communication, coordination, and monitoring of patients' healthcare needs, leading to better quality of care for those with chronic diseases.

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Supporting the significance of this trend, a January 2025 report by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK-based software firm, highlighted that approximately 70% of respondents consider investment in digital tools and platforms essential. Additionally, 60% prioritize core technologies such as electronic medical records (EMRs) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, while nearly 90% of C-suite executives anticipate an acceleration in digital technology adoption throughout 2025. This widespread commitment to healthcare IT adoption is a strong catalyst for the chronic care management software market's growth.

Regional Dynamics in the Chronic Care Management Software Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the chronic care management software market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years. The market research covers essential regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market developments.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Chronic Care Management Software Market is projected to grow at a 12% CAGR by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 18, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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