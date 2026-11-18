Executive Director Halil Demir

GARFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Halil Demir, Founder and Executive Director of Zakat Foundation of America, received the Top 100 Turkish Americans Award from TURKOFAMERICA during a special ceremony in New Jersey, bringing together distinguished leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, and community representatives.

Demir received the award to enthusiastic applause from the audience in recognition of his outstanding contributions to humanitarian service and philanthropy.

Throughout the evening, attendees expressed their appreciation for Zakat Foundation of America's humanitarian efforts, praising the organization's global impact and its dedication to serving vulnerable communities. Many guests personally congratulated Demir and commended his leadership and Zakat Foundation of America's meaningful work.

Since founding Zakat Foundation of America in 2001, Demir has dedicated his life to fighting poverty, addressing humanitarian crises, and empowering communities. Under his leadership, the organization has become an international humanitarian organization, delivering emergency relief, food assistance, clean water, education, healthcare, and sustainable development programs worldwide.

The award recognizes distinguished Turkish Americans whose achievements, leadership, and contributions have made a significant impact on society.

This recognition is not only a celebration of Demir's leadership but also a testament to the collective efforts of Zakat Foundation of America's dedicated staff, volunteers, donors, and community partners.

Zakat Foundation of America proudly celebrates this achievement and congratulates its Founder and Executive Director, Halil Demir, on this well-deserved honor as we continue our mission of bringing hope, dignity, and opportunity to communities around the world.

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Zakat Foundation of America has been featured in the press including CNN Max, Fox News, WGN, ABC and NBC among others. Media including photos and videos are available on the organization's website and social media. Additional media requests or interview requests can be submitted to the media contact below.

Founded in 2001 by Khalil Demir, Zakat Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 NGO that helps generous and caring people reach out to those in need. Zakat Foundation of America's mission is to address immediate needs and ensure the self-reliance of the poorest people around the world. Zakat Foundation of America conducts humanitarian assistance programs in more than 45 countries on five continents. For more information, please visit ZAKAT or call 1-888-ZAKAT-US.

Kylie zarmati

Zakat Foundation of America

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Zakat Foundation of America Founder Halil Demir Honored Among Top 100 Turkish Americans News Provided By Zakat Foundation of America November 18, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Human Rights, International Organizations, U.S. Politics



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