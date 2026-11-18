Dominic Jabro of Shopping SD Houses, a San Diego real estate agent who shares his pricing and marketing approach for home sellers at dominicjabro.

Dominic Jabro of Shopping SD Houses outlines how pricing for early buyer competition and broad listing exposure shape the seller strategy his team uses.

- Dominic Jabro, Shopping SD HousesSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dominic Jabro, a licensed California real estate agent with Shopping SD Houses, is sharing the pricing and marketing approach he uses with home sellers across San Diego County. The approach centers on two ideas: pricing a home to draw strong buyer interest in its first days on the market, and giving every listing wide exposure so that interest turns into real showings and offers.Jabro has been licensed since 2019 and serves as second in command on a five agent team that closes more than 700 transactions a year. The team reports an average of about 13 days on market across its listings. These figures reflect the work of the full team, and Jabro credits the shared process behind them rather than any single agent.Pricing to Create Early CompetitionMany sellers are tempted to list high and leave room to come down. Jabro encourages a different conversation. Before a home goes live, he reviews recent comparable sales, current competing listings, and the condition of the property with the seller, then recommends a list price designed to attract attention from motivated buyers right away."The first two weeks on the market matter most. When a home is priced with care and seen by enough serious buyers early, sellers negotiate from a position of strength," said Dominic Jabro of Shopping SD Houses.The goal is to bring buyers to the home at the same time, while the listing is new. When several buyers are considering the same property, sellers can weigh terms, timelines, and price side by side instead of waiting on a single offer. Results always depend on the property, the price, and the market at the time, and no outcome is guaranteed.Marketing Built for ExposurePricing only works if buyers actually see the home. The team's marketing plan sets a goal of at least 15,000 views for each listing it represents. To reach that level of exposure, listings are prepared with professional presentation and promoted across online listing platforms, social media, and the team's own network of agents and buyers.Jabro reviews listing activity with sellers during the first days on market, including views, showing requests, and buyer feedback. That information helps sellers understand how the market is responding and decide on next steps with clear information in hand.Experience Across Property TypesJabro's experience in San Diego County includes foreclosures, luxury estates, commercial properties, and homes purchased by VA buyers and first time buyers. That range helps him prepare sellers for the questions different kinds of buyers tend to ask, from financing and inspection timelines to how a property compares with others nearby.For sellers who want to make improvements before listing, Shopping SD Houses also offers contracting services, so repairs and updates can be coordinated alongside the pricing and marketing plan.Sellers who are considering a move in the coming months can request a market evaluation of their home. Homeowners, buyers, and investors can reach Dominic Jabro at (858) 683-9626 or..., or learn more at dominicjabro.About Shopping SD HousesShopping SD Houses is the real estate brand of Dominic Jabro, a licensed California real estate agent serving San Diego County and Irvine. Services include residential and luxury home sales, commercial property, short term rental sales and management, and contracting.

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Dominic Jabro Shares Pricing and Marketing Approach for San Diego Home Sellers News Provided By Shoppingsdhouses November 18, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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