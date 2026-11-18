BeC Spirometer | Health Canada Licensed SPR-04 | 3 ball - 600cc + 900cc + 1200cc

BeC Spirometer | Health Canada Licensed SPR-05 | 3000mL

BeC Spirometer | Health Canada Licensed SPR-06 | 5000mL

Blue Echo Care launches three new spirometers in Canada, expanding its respiratory care portfolio with medical devices available through Amazon Canada.

- Ed Wagner, Founder and CEO of Blue Echo Care

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Echo Care introduces three new spirometers in Canada, expanding access to respiratory care devices through Amazon Canada.

Blue Echo Care LLC (BeC), a medical device company specializing in healthcare technologies for the Canadian market, today announced the launch of three new spirometer products available through Amazon Canada. The introduction represents another step in the company's continued expansion into respiratory care technologies, providing Canadian consumers with additional options within its growing portfolio of medical devices.

The three new products build upon Blue Echo Care's established presence in respiratory healthcare, a category that includes Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines, oxygen concentrators, oximeters, respiratory accessories, and other breathing-related medical technologies.

The expansion reflects the company's ongoing commitment to increasing access to healthcare products through online retail channels while maintaining established medical device quality management and regulatory compliance processes.

Introducing Three New BeC Spirometers

Blue Echo Care's new lineup includes three separately listed spirometer products, expanding the selection of respiratory care devices available through the BeC brand.

The products are available through Amazon Canada under the following listings:

BeC Spirometer 3 ball - 600cc + 900cc + 1200cc - SPR-04

BeC Spirometer 1 ball - 3000mL - SPR-05

BeC Spirometer 1 ball - 5000mL - SPR-06

Spirometers are used in respiratory healthcare to assess or support breathing-related functions, depending on the specific type of device and its intended purpose.

Diagnostic spirometers measure aspects of lung function, including airflow and exhaled air volume, while incentive spirometers are designed to encourage controlled breathing exercises. These categories serve different clinical purposes and should not be considered interchangeable.

Blue Echo Care's three new products are intended to provide additional options within the respiratory care category. Consumers and healthcare professionals are encouraged to review the individual product descriptions, intended uses, instructions, and specifications to determine which product is appropriate for their needs.

Supporting Greater Awareness of Respiratory Health

Respiratory health plays an important role in overall well-being, with breathing-related medical technologies used across a variety of healthcare settings.

Respiratory care devices may be used in hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation settings, and the home, depending on their intended purpose and applicable regulatory authorization.

As healthcare technologies continue to evolve, access to clear product information and appropriately designed medical devices remains important for patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

Blue Echo Care's expansion into spirometers complements its existing respiratory care portfolio and reflects the company's broader interest in making respiratory healthcare technologies available to Canadian customers.

"Respiratory care has been an important part of Blue Echo Care's business, and we continue to see opportunities to expand the range of products available to Canadian consumers," said Ed Wagner, Founder and CEO of Blue Echo Care. "The introduction of our three new spirometers represents another step in building a comprehensive respiratory care portfolio. Our goal is to make quality healthcare technologies more accessible while maintaining the regulatory and quality management standards that support our business."

Building on an Established Medical Device Quality System

Founded in 2018, Blue Echo Care has developed a business model focused on bringing medical technologies to the Canadian market. The company works with medical device manufacturers and suppliers to commercialize products across a growing number of healthcare categories.

Blue Echo Care operates under an ISO 13485-certified quality management system and maintains Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification. These internationally recognized frameworks support the company's medical device quality assurance, supplier oversight, regulatory documentation, and product commercialization activities.

The company's respiratory care portfolio includes CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, oximeters and related medical technologies, alongside products in therapeutic care, patient monitoring, and personal healthcare.

The introduction of additional spirometer products builds upon this established portfolio and supports Blue Echo Care's strategy of expanding its presence across complementary healthcare categories.

Individual medical devices are subject to applicable Canadian regulatory requirements based on their classification, intended use, and product-specific characteristics. Blue Echo Care emphasizes the importance of accurate labeling, appropriate instructions, and regulatory compliance throughout its commercialization activities.

Continued Expansion Across Canadian Healthcare Categories

The launch of the three spirometers is part of Blue Echo Care's broader strategy to expand its medical device portfolio in Canada.

The company continues to evaluate new technologies across respiratory care, oxygen therapy, patient monitoring, therapeutic applications, and other healthcare categories.

By combining supplier relationships, medical device regulatory experience, established quality systems, and online distribution, Blue Echo Care aims to introduce additional healthcare technologies to the Canadian marketplace.

"Canada continues to be a key market for Blue Echo Care," Wagner added. "Our strategy is to expand into new healthcare categories while strengthening our existing product lines. We believe that offering a broader selection of medical technologies, supported by strong quality management systems, creates long-term value for Canadian consumers."

All three BeC Spirometer products are listed for sale through Amazon Canada. Customers can visit the individual product pages to review product specifications, availability, instructions, and purchasing information.

Additional information about Blue Echo Care and its growing healthcare portfolio is available through the company's website.

About Blue Echo Care

Blue Echo Care LLC, founded in 2018, is a medical device company specializing in the commercialization and distribution of healthcare technologies for the Canadian market. The company operates under an ISO 13485-certified and MDSAP-certified quality management system and maintains a growing portfolio of products across respiratory care, therapeutic technologies, patient monitoring, and personal healthcare. Blue Echo Care distributes its products primarily through Amazon Canada and other online sales channels.

Blue Echo Care LLC

Website:

Email:...

Edward Wagner

Blue Echo Care

+1 888-965-9950

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