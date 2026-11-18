MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Attributes 128% revenue growth to end-to-end internal communications platform and highly rated customer support

- Jeff Cates, CEO, ContactMonkeyTORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ContactMonkey today announced that it ranked number 420 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year. ContactMonkey grew 128% during 2022 to 2025.ContactMonkey's chief executive officer, Jeff Cates, credits the company's end-to-end internal communications platform and its white-glove customer support with ContactMonkey's 128% revenue growth. He said,“This recognition belongs to the team that built ContactMonkey and the customers who've grown with us. Internal communicators are under more pressure than ever to show their work actually moves the business. We've grown by helping them do that, from getting the message right to proving it landed, and by being there for them when it counts.”“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership,” said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.“Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets.”About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).About ContactMonkeyContactMonkey is the internal communications platform that helps organizations plan, create, deliver, listen to, and learn from every employee message. Working directly within Outlook and extending to SMS and other channels employees use every day, ContactMonkey gives internal communicators AI-powered tools to drive outcomes and measure the impact of their communications. Learn more at .About DeloitteDeloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500and more than 9,000 US-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's nearly 500,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

Cristina Huré

ContactMonkey

+1 647-466-6234

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ContactMonkey Ranked Number 420 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM News Provided By ContactMonkey November 18, 2026, 17:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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