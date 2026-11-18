Evolution Tax And Accounting Firm Offers Year-Round Bookkeeping And Tax Planning
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Search Atlas
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Evolution Tax and Accounting Firm Offers Year-Round Bookkeeping and Tax Planning
18.11.2026 / 18:18 CET/CEST
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Hauppauge Firm Encourages Owners to Get Their Books in Order and Review Their Tax Position Before December 31 HAUPPAUGE, NY - November 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Evolution Tax and Accounting Firm, a tax and accounting firm based in Hauppauge, is inviting Long Island small business owners to treat their accountant as a partner they can call in any month of the year. The firm's small business practice covers bookkeeping, tax planning, business tax preparation and payroll compliance for companies across Suffolk and Nassau counties. The announcement comes as owners close out 2026 and prepare for the 2027 filing season, a stretch when clean records and early planning carry the most weight. Many small business owners meet with an accountant once a year, usually in the weeks before a filing deadline. By then, most decisions that shape the tax bill have already been made. Evolution Tax and Accounting Firm builds its relationships around the annual return and then stays available as owners make spending and hiring decisions throughout the year. "Most of the owners we meet are great at running their business and short on time for the books," said Daniel Costello, president of Evolution Tax and Accounting Firm. "When the numbers are current every month, we can sit down in November, look at where the year is heading and make adjustments while there is still time to act on them." Services for Long Island small businesses The firm's small business practice includes four core service lines:
Evolution Tax and Accounting Firm 140 Adams Ave, Suite A6
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 273-1188
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News Source: Search Atlas
18.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Search Atlas
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2437940
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2437940 18.11.2026 CET/CEST
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