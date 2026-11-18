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Evolution Tax and Accounting Firm Offers Year-Round Bookkeeping and Tax Planning

18.11.2026 / 18:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hauppauge Firm Encourages Owners to Get Their Books in Order and Review Their Tax Position Before December 31 HAUPPAUGE, NY - November 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Evolution Tax and Accounting Firm, a tax and accounting firm based in Hauppauge, is inviting Long Island small business owners to treat their accountant as a partner they can call in any month of the year. The firm's small business practice covers bookkeeping, tax planning, business tax preparation and payroll compliance for companies across Suffolk and Nassau counties. The announcement comes as owners close out 2026 and prepare for the 2027 filing season, a stretch when clean records and early planning carry the most weight. Many small business owners meet with an accountant once a year, usually in the weeks before a filing deadline. By then, most decisions that shape the tax bill have already been made. Evolution Tax and Accounting Firm builds its relationships around the annual return and then stays available as owners make spending and hiring decisions throughout the year. "Most of the owners we meet are great at running their business and short on time for the books," said Daniel Costello, president of Evolution Tax and Accounting Firm. "When the numbers are current every month, we can sit down in November, look at where the year is heading and make adjustments while there is still time to act on them." Services for Long Island small businesses The firm's small business practice includes four core service lines:

Small business accounting and bookkeeping : monthly record keeping and reconciliations that give owners an accurate view of cash flow and profit.

Business advisory and tax planning : year-round guidance on entity structure and quarterly estimated tax payments.

Business tax preparation : federal and New York State returns for sole proprietors, partnerships, LLCs and corporations. Payroll and sales tax compliance : support with payroll tax filings, year-end wage reporting and New York sales tax returns. The firm works with businesses at every stage, from owners forming a new company to established employers with more than 100 staff. Year-end steps for small business owners With December 31 approaching, Evolution Tax and Accounting Firm recommends owners take a few practical steps: Reconcile bank and credit card accounts through November so year-end figures are reliable. Review profit to date with an accountant before deciding on equipment purchases or other year-end spending. Confirm contractor names, addresses and taxpayer ID numbers now, since Form 1099-NEC is due to recipients and the IRS by January 31. Check that payroll records match before Forms W-2 go out, which share the same January 31 deadline. "A clean set of books is the best gift an owner can give themselves before tax season," Costello said. "It turns the filing appointment into a planning conversation." About Evolution Tax and Accounting Firm Evolution Tax and Accounting Firm is a network of tax and accounting professionals based in Hauppauge, New York. The firm uses the annual tax return as the starting point of each client relationship and serves as a year-round resource for small businesses and individuals across Long Island. Alongside its small business services, the firm offers personal income tax preparation for individuals and families. The firm has served clients for more than 40 years. Learn more at evotaxpro. Media contact Daniel Costello, President

Evolution Tax and Accounting Firm 140 Adams Ave, Suite A6

Hauppauge, NY 11788

(631) 273-1188

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News Source: Search Atlas

18.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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