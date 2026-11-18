MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (IANS) In a political realignment ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 2027, several senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office-bearers from Jamnagar, including candidates who contested the municipal corporation elections, joined the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of AICC General Secretary and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The induction took place at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad in the presence of State President Amit Chavda, Party Legislature Party Dr Tushar Chaudhary and other senior party leaders.

Those who joined included senior AAP office-bearers from Jamnagar and the state, as well as candidates who had contested the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation elections.

Party leaders said they had become dissatisfied with AAP's policies and its failure to raise issues concerning the public.

Welcoming the new members, Chavda said the Congress was committed to protecting the constitutional rights of citizens irrespective of caste, religion, language or region.

"The primary objective of the Congress is to ensure that every citizen receives protection against injustice and oppression and gets equal opportunities to progress," he said.

Targeting the BJP government in the state, Chavda said the Congress would collectively fight against what he described as corrupt governance, oppression and the denial of people's rights.

"We are confident that the strength of this movement, which has begun in Jamnagar, will be carried forward forcefully across Saurashtra and Gujarat," he said, assuring the new members that they would receive due respect and opportunities to work within the party.

In a joint statement after joining the Congress, the former AAP leaders said they considered the Congress the only capable alternative to take on the BJP government's policies and raise people's concerns.

Surjewala, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday for a two-day state visit, also held a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan.

The meeting, chaired by Chavda, was attended by Dr Chaudhary, AICC secretary and state co-in-charge Ramkishan Ojha, working president Lalit Kagathara, former MP Vikram Madam, former MLA and Jamnagar in-charge Lalit Vasoya, Jamnagar Congress president Virendrasinh (Digubha) Jadeja and other senior leaders.

The discussions focused on strengthening the party organisation, planning public-oriented programmes and preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Sitting and former MLAs, former MPs, district and city presidents and senior state leaders are also scheduled to participate in discussions during Surjewala's visit.

Speaking to the media after arriving at the airport, Surjewala said the party would discuss issues affecting different sections of society, including young people, farmers, agricultural labourers, women and homemakers.

"There are several important issues concerning Gujarat, as well as national issues that affect Gujarat, such as the incompetence and inefficiency of the BJP government, due to which the people of Gujarat, from Morbi to Surat to Ahmedabad, have repeatedly suffered," he said.

He alleged that farmers and agricultural labourers continued to face severe hardships despite raising their concerns, while rising financial pressures had disrupted household budgets, particularly those of women and homemakers.

Surjewala said the Congress would use the meetings to formulate its political programmes and strategy in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

"Every day when the people of Gujarat face hardship, every day when calamity strikes this country, every day when the state's economy is weakened, and every day when the people's economy is attacked, preparing a new roadmap is our duty, our moral obligation and our responsibility," he said.