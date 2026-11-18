MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel faced criticism from a senior House Democrat on Wednesday for declining to appear at an annual hearing on threats to the United States, with the lawmaker accusing him of limiting Congressional oversight and leaving questions about the bureau's operations unanswered.

Congressman Bennie Thompson, the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, said that Patel had declined to testify for a second consecutive year.

FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia represented the bureau alongside Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

"Director Patel's absence for a second consecutive year limits the Committee's ability to conduct effective oversight at this hearing," Thompson said in his opening statement.

For more than a decade, FBI Directors serving under administrations of both parties had appeared before the committee to assess threats to the country, he added.

Thompson said that Committee Democrats had sent Patel six oversight letters over the previous year-and-a-half without receiving substantive replies.

Those inquiries included questions about the scaling back of counterintelligence activities and investigations into government corruption and domestic terrorism.

He also accused the FBI and Justice Department of failing to provide a requested briefing on President Donald Trump's National Security Presidential Memorandum-7, covering domestic terrorism and organised political violence.

According to Thompson, an FBI counterterrorism official told lawmakers at a classified briefing in July that the committee would be briefed "soon".

Staff followed up more than a dozen times, and Thompson wrote to Patel and Attorney General Todd Blanche last month, he said.

"If there is nothing illegal or improper about what the agencies are doing, then there should be no problem being forthcoming with the Committee and the public," Thompson added.

Raia's prepared testimony did not address Patel's absence or Thompson's complaints about unanswered correspondence. It described the bureau's implementation of the Presidential memorandum and defended its counterterrorism and counterintelligence work.

The FBI now oversees a joint mission centre drawing personnel from 10 agencies to counter domestic terrorism and organised political violence, Raia said.

Its work had resulted in more than 200 arrests and more than 250 indictments or judicial complaints, according to the statement.

Raia also warned of increasingly aggressive intelligence operations by China, Russia and Iran.

In discussing Chinese economic espionage, he said that the FBI had open investigations in all 55 field offices and was working to protect advances in semiconductors, biotechnology, quantum computing and advanced artificial intelligence.

The bureau made 101 counterintelligence-related arrests in fiscal 2026, an increase of 26 per cent from the previous year, Raia's testimony said.

In his own prepared testimony, Mullin warned that Iranian government-linked cyber actors and pro-Iran cybercriminals had increasingly targeted US transportation, healthcare, water, energy and financial services networks since February.

He said such operations had historically caused localised, limited disruption, but poorly protected systems could leave essential services vulnerable. His written statement did not attribute the recent outages to Iran.

Thompson said Democrats intended to intensify oversight in January and demanded that administration officials provide outstanding documents and answers.

"Accountability is coming," he added.