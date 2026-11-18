Azam Khan Released From Dasna Jail After Receiving Interim Court Bail

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan returned to his residence in Rampur on Wednesday evening after being released from Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad following interim bail granted by the court. Upon reaching his residence, Khan greeted supporters who had gathered to welcome him. He said,“Wahi Khaliq, wahi malik.”

Khan was later released from Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad on interim bail on Wednesday. His son Abdullah Azam Khan arrived at the jail premises to welcome his father, along with SP supporters, who had gathered outside Dasna Jail.