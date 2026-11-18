Eisenkot Bloc Accelerates Efforts to Form Israel Emergency Cabinet

Government formation efforts by the Gadi Eisenkot-led parliamentary bloc in Israel gathered momentum on Wednesday, with leaders of the Change and Reform parties reaffirming their commitment to forming a national emergency government under Eisenkot's leadership and replacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as their top priority.

In a joint statement released following a meeting of the party leaders at the Knesset, the bloc said progress had been made on various tracks of negotiations to form a government, along with recent successful steps towards securing a parliamentary majority. The statement, shared by B'Yachad No. 2 leader Yair Lapid in a post on X, particularly highlighted the election of Matan Kahana as Speaker of the Knesset as one of the recent developments in the efforts to secure a parliamentary majority.