Akhilesh Yadav Claims INDIA Defeated BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that the INDIA alliance had defeated the BJP in the 2024 elections and alleged that the ruling party was now changing its slogans because the“lotus” had wilted. Addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur, Yadav took a swipe at the BJP's slogan,“Kamal ko phir khilana hai”.

“The INDIA alliance has just defeated the BJP. The BJP is changing its slogans, saying, 'Kamal ko phir khilana hai'. This means the 'Lotus' has already wilted in the 2024 elections, which is why you are trying to make it 'bloom',” he alleged. Yadav also expressed confidence that the Samajwadi Party and its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) alliance would form the next government.

Referring to the recent elections in the Graduate and Teachers Constituencies, Yadav said the BJP-led government had suffered defeats in Varanasi and Gorakhpur, saying that "the double-engine government got a double zero". He further criticized the state government's civic infrastructure, traffic management, and healthcare system, while alleging that primary schools were being shut down in favor of liquor shops.

Meanwhile, the BJP held a high-level two-day brainstorming session in Mathura to prepare for the 2027 state Assembly elections, focusing on countering the SP's PDA narrative with a strong Hindutva and development agenda.