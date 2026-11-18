Indian Shuttlers Impress in Opening Round of Hong Kong Open 2026

Hong Kong, November 18 (ANI): India's Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and Rakshitha Ramraj registered impressive victories over their respective opponents to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open 2026 badminton tournament here on Wednesday. Former world No. 1 Srikanth produced a commanding performance to overcome Japan's world No. 15 Koki Watanabe 21-16, 16-21, 21-9 in a 51-minute men's singles opening-round encounter at the BWF Super 500 event, according to Olympics.

The world No. 30 Indian made an aggressive start, opening up a 10-4 advantage in the first game before Watanabe fought back to draw level at 14-14. Srikanth, however, regained control by winning five successive points to take the opening game. Watanabe responded strongly in the second game, recovering from an early deficit to force a decider. Srikanth raised his intensity in the third, racing to a 6-2 lead before producing a decisive nine-point winning streak to seal the contest. Srikanth, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist, will next face South Korea's Yoo Tae-bin.

Lakshya, meanwhile, continued his impressive run with a hard-fought 14-21, 21-16, 25-23 victory over France's Arnaud Merkle in another three-game men's singles battle. The world No. 11 Indian, who claimed back-to-back titles at the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan earlier this month, showed tremendous composure in the deciding game to edge past his French opponent. Lakshya is currently sixth in the Race to BWF World Tour Finals standings, with the top eight players qualifying for the season-ending tournament scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from December 9 to 13. With the Hong Kong Open being the final ranking event in the qualification race, a strong showing here could further strengthen his chances of securing a place in the prestigious season finale. He will next take on Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.

In women's singles, Rakshitha Ramraj delivered one of the day's notable upsets, defeating Denmark's world No. 20 Mia Blichfeldt 21-18, 21-18 in 36 minutes. The world No. 47 Indian displayed remarkable composure after letting an early advantage slip in the opening game. With the scores tied at 18-18, she won three consecutive points to take the lead before producing another impressive comeback in the second game. Rakshitha recovered from an 11-14 deficit to win 10 of the next 14 points and complete a straight-game victory. She will now face second seed and Tokyo Olympics champion Chen Yufei of China.

India also enjoyed success in women's doubles, with Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand easing past Hong Kong China's Fan Ka Yan and Leung Yuet Yee 21-16, 21-9 in just 28 minutes. Ashmita Chaliha advanced in women's singles after defeating compatriot Isharani Baruah 12-21, 21-13, 21-12. She will meet Japan's Hina Akechi in the next round. However, it was a disappointing day for several other Indian shuttlers. Unnati Hooda went down 21-17, 19-21, 17-21 to China's eighth seed Han Yue despite winning the opening game, while Anmol Kharb lost 10-21, 18-21 to fourth seed Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan. India's campaign in men's and mixed doubles also suffered setbacks, with Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun losing their men's doubles encounter, while all three Indian mixed doubles combinations bowed out in the opening round. (ANI)