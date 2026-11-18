

House Energy and Commerce Committee demanded the briefing by December 2.

Energy and Commerce panel joins multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce, in investigating Nvidia. Nvidia stock has lost about 37% from its highest point hit so far this year.

A congressional committee demanded Wednesday that semiconductor giant Nvidia provide a formal briefing regarding alleged export control violations and former chief executive Jensen Huang's relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

Representative Brett Guthrie, chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, sent a letter to Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress requesting company officials appear before the panel no later than December. 2.

The committee is investigating whether Nvidia bypassed federal restrictions designed to keep advanced artificial intelligence technology out of China, as well as whether a top company official attempted to interfere with a federal inquiry.

"These reported events raise questions about the company's compliance with existing federal law regarding the export of advanced technologies, as well as the robustness and efficacy of the company's security controls," Guthrie wrote in the letter.

Espionage and Export Allegations

The congressional inquiry centers on Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia customer suspected of helping Chinese firms circumvent U.S. export bans. On November 16, the Justice Department and the Commerce Department publicly confirmed they are conducting a joint criminal investigation into Megaspeed.

Federal scrutiny intensified following reports that Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who is the alleged Chinese spy romantically linked with Jensen Huang, built a network of companies across China and Singapore to acquire Nvidia hardware.

According to Guthrie's letter, lawmakers are also examining allegations that the Commerce Department handed its initial probe of Megaspeed over to the Justice Department last year after Nvidia's general counsel contacted Commerce officials seeking details about the inquiry.

Leadership Shakeup At Nvidia

The mounting scandal has already triggered major leadership changes at the Santa Clara, California-based tech giant.

On November 8, Jensen Huang sent an internal email to staff acknowledging an extramarital affair and stating that Nvidia's board of directors had launched an independent investigation into the national security concerns raised by media reports.

Four days later, on November 12, he announced his resignation from company leadership. Kress, who previously served as Nvidia's chief financial officer, stepped in as interim CEO while the company works with an external firm to search for a permanent replacement.

Ever since the controversy erupted, Nvidia's stock has been on a consistent downward spiral with its shares on track to end its seventh consecutive week lower.

Scrutiny On Commerce Secretary

The Energy and Commerce Committee, which holds jurisdiction over interstate and foreign commerce also requested appearances from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his deputy Jeffrey Kessler who are overseeing chip export controls.

The letter arrived just one day after three other House committees announced that Jensen Huang and Nvidia's general counsel are scheduled to brief lawmakers early next month.

Huang will appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and the House Intelligence Committee on December 1, while Nvidia's General Counsel Tim Teter will appear before the committees on December 2.

NVDA Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Nvdia stock has remained in the 'extremely bullish' zone along with 'extremely high' retail investor engagement on Stocktwits over the past several weeks.

NVDA Stock has lost about 19% year-to-date.

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