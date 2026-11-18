Litton Das Sets Record as South Africa Takes Control of First Test

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 18 (ANI): Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das created history by recording the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single Test innings, even as South Africa put themselves in a commanding position against the visitors on the fourth day of the opening Test at Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Litton claimed eight dismissals, including six catches and two stumpings, during South Africa's first innings to surpass the previous record of seven dismissals jointly held by Pakistan's Wasim Bari, England's Bob Taylor, New Zealand's Ian Smith, West Indies' Ridley Jacobs and Joshua Da Silva, according to Cricinfo. The historic achievement added to an impressive performance from Litton, who had earlier scored a century with the bat to help Bangladesh post 400 in their first innings. However, his individual brilliance could not prevent South Africa from taking control of the contest.

The hosts responded with a massive 557, securing a substantial 157-run first-innings lead and putting Bangladesh under pressure heading into the final day. Resuming the fourth day at 386 for six, South Africa added 171 runs in 34.1 overs to their overnight total, scoring at a brisk rate of more than five runs per over. Ryan Rickelton led the charge with a fluent 102, his fourth Test century and second in consecutive matches, while Kagiso Rabada produced a career-best 72. Rickelton, who shared a valuable 117-run eighth-wicket partnership with Rabada, played a significant role in extending South Africa's advantage. Rabada complemented him with an aggressive display, striking boundaries and sixes to frustrate the Bangladesh attack. Temba Bavuma, who had retired hurt on the previous day due to a calf injury, returned to the crease and reached his 27th Test half-century. Dane Paterson provided late fireworks with a quick 29 off 27 deliveries, helping South Africa push their total beyond the 550-run mark.

Hasan Mahmud was Bangladesh's most successful bowler, finishing with four wickets for 118 runs, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain also contributed to the dismissals. Bangladesh's second innings began disastrously as South Africa's pace attack immediately put the visitors on the back foot. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen applied relentless pressure, reducing Bangladesh to 12 for two after dismissing Tanzid Hasan and Mominul Haque. Rabada struck twice, while Simon Harmer removed Najmul Hossain Shanto to leave Bangladesh struggling at 58 for three at tea. The situation deteriorated further after the break when Harmer bowled Mahfijul Islam, before Rabada dismissed Towhid Hridoy with a sharp bouncer that was caught by Rickelton.

At stumps, Bangladesh were 100 for five in their second innings, still trailing South Africa by 57 runs with only five wickets remaining. Rabada and Harmer had claimed two wickets apiece. Bad light forced the players off the field at 4.10 pm local time, and play could not resume, resulting in an early close to the day's proceedings. With Bangladesh facing a daunting task on the final day, South Africa will look to complete the victory and strengthen their position in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. However, lost playing time over the previous two days means the hosts will also have to contend with the clock as they pursue a result. The second and final Test of the series is scheduled to be played in Centurion from November 23 to 27.