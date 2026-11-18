Rahul Gandhi Remarks at Columbia University Spark Sharp BJP Criticism

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks at Columbia University have set off a sharp political exchange on Wednesday, as the BJP called his words "venomous" while Congress leaders and allies backed Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi had said India was heading towards a looming economic crisis given the "massive" unemployment and deep-rooted concerns regarding the country's education system. He said, "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside; the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system." Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States.

The BJP's response was swift and fierce, with MP Anurag Thakur accusing Gandhi of trying to "tarnish India's image on foreign soil" and saying he had developed a "headline phobia." He alleged that Gandhi relies on "foreign allies, foreign funding, and foreign 'toolkits'" in a bid for "regime change," which he said, "will never be realised." Thakur also questioned Gandhi's choice of interviewer, citing a 2010 article on Kashmir by journalist Lydia Polgreen. Commenting on unemployment, Thakur claimed that the country's unemployment rate was at its lowest and accused Gandhi of being unemployed himself.“Our current unemployment rate is at its lowest. Moreover, the truth is, Rahul Gandhi ji, that you are the one who is unemployed; you have no work. India's youth are building startups.” he alleged.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia went further at a press conference in New Delhi, calling Gandhi's words "venomous" and describing him as "India's Mir Jafar." He called Gandhi a "habitual offender" who wants the stable government of the last 12 years to lose its stability, and said such remarks from the Leader of the Opposition, a constitutional office-holder, showed he was "anti-India." "And I say this with great responsibility: he is a habitual offender. He will repeatedly go abroad, make baseless allegations, and defame India. He wants the stable government that has been in India for 12 years to lose its stability," he said. He alleged a recurring pattern of the Lok Sabha LoP ahead of crucial parliamentary sessions, specifically pointing to the upcoming winter session. Bhatia questioned whether Gandhi travels abroad to seek direction from foreign entities, referencing past interactions and meetings with international figures. "Whenever a parliament session is about to be held-the winter session is coming up now-even before that, whenever a parliament session occurs, Rahul Gandhi invariably goes to foreign soil. Does he go so that he can receive guidance from his foreign masters? We had shared pictures with you: in America, he is asking "George Soros uncle" how to weaken India. Earlier, he met Ilhan Omar, a leader in America who says that Kashmir is not an integral part of India," he asserted.

Another national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, called Gandhi the "Leader of Anti-India Propaganda" in a post on X. He argued that the remarks came when there was a global consensus on India being the fastest-growing economy, and pointed to Gandhi's appearance at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad days earlier. He further hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for upholding the respect and national interests of the country whenever he gets on the global stage. "Compare this to PM Narendra Modi, who upholds India's national interest every time he goes on an official visit, & respects the spirit of India's national flag! Rahul Gandhi insults the spirit of India's National Flag by speaking against India's democracy! Rahul Gandhi is a disaster as a responsible LOP!" he added.

The Congress rejected the charge and turned it on the government. Congress leader Pawan Khera said the economy was "in a bad state, but the government isn't bothered by it," and that a problem arises only when Gandhi talks about it. "The administration has an even bigger issue with Rahul Gandhi speaking and others listening. Improving the economy is not a priority for them at all. It reflects the same mindset where, if China enters or our soldiers are martyred, the government does not care. The government is worried that these issues might be discussed, so they simply claim no one has entered; it is a government that issues clean chits. This administration is solely focused on perception management. It is entirely about disinformation and propaganda, ensuring that reality and facts do not come to light, while their main priority remains suppressing those facts," said Khera.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also defended Gandhi, claiming that the PM Modi government's policies were steering the country towards an economic crisis. He flagged rising inflation, unemployment, and farmer suicides caused by a lack of fair prices for produce, and alleged that "from airports to universities, everything is being sold" for the benefit of certain industrialists. Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms Head Supriya Shrinate also took to X to call the BJP accusations "boring and stale". The BJP has repeatedly targeted Gandhi over remarks made during his visits abroad, accusing him of defaming India on foreign soil, a charge the Congress has consistently rejected. (ANI)