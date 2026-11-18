A young Argentine footballer, Abel Nunez, tragically passed away at the age of 18 after he was struck in the head by a ball cleared by an opposing defender during a youth match for FC Ezeiza against Deportivo Muniz on Thursday, November 12.

Abel Nunez's death was confirmed by his club, FC Ezeiza, in an emotional social media statement on Sunday, November 15, expressing grief over the loss of an 18-year-old footballer and offering condolences to his family, friends, and teammates. In a statement, the club described Nunez as a young man who 'had his whole life ahead of him' and whose passing had left 'a void impossible to explain.'

FC Ezeiza also remembered him as a teammate 'full of dreams and hopes' and said he would always remain part of its family. Abel Nuzen's death sent shockwaves through the local football community, with tributes pouring in following the tragic incident.

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How Did Abel Nunez Suffer the Fatal Injury?

Abel Nunez was part of FC Ezeiza in the Argentine Football Association's Juveniles C Copa de Plata match against Deportivo Muniz at the Club Atletico La Sonia complex in Jose C. Paz, Buenos Aires, on Thursday, November 12.

During the match, Nunez was struck in the head by a powerful clearance from a Deportivo Muniz defender in the first half. The ball reportedly travelled a few metres before hitting him, leaving him collapsed and unresponsive on the pitch. He was immediately treated by medical personnel at the ground before being rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

The match was suspended due to the seriousness of the incident, while Nunez was taken to hospital for further medical attention. The young footballer's unresponsiveness on the pitch sparked concern and prompted an immediate response from medical staff.

An 18-year-old player has died in Argentina following a football match

Abel Núñez, an 18-year-old Argentine footballer, died after suffering a severe head injury during a youth match.

Núñez, who wore the number 10 shirt for Ezeiza, was struck directly in the head at close range by a powerful clearance from an opposing defender.

- Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 18, 2026

At the hospital, Abel Nunez underwent emergency surgery for a traumatic brain injury and internal bleeding. Despite the efforts of the medical team, Nunez's condition did not improve, and he eventually passed away on Sunday, November 15, three days after the incident.

The young footballer's mortal remains were mourned by both FC Ezeiza and Nueva Estrella, the futsal club where he also played. Nueva Estrella suspended its scheduled sporting activities as a mark of respect, while the Argentine Football Association (AFA) also issued a condolence message following his death.

Who was Abel Nunez?

Abel Nunez was reportedly considered one of the promising talents in Argentine football, having represented FC Ezeiza's youth team in the fifth division of the AFA's Juveniles C competition, where he wore the No. 10 jersey.

Born in 2008, Nunez hails from Ezeiza, a town in Buenos Aires Province, Argentina. According to local reports, the young footballer pursued his passion for the sport in his hometown, representing FC Ezeiza in youth football and Nueva Estrella in futsal.

Nunez began his professional youth career with Nueva Estrella, a futsal club based in Buenos Aires, where he represented its reserve team. He subsequently featured for FC Ezeiza's youth side, playing in the AFA's Juveniles C competition since 2026. However, the Argentine footballer's tragic death has left his teammates, coaches, and the wider local football community.

Abel Nunez's tragic death came at a time when his career was still taking shape, cutting short the journey of a young footballer who had dreams of making a name for himself in the sport.

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