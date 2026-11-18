MENAFN - IANS) Doha, Nov 18 (IANS) India's World No. 38 Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the final of the QSF 3 PSA Copper squash tournament in Doha on Wednesday, sealing his place in the summit clash by beating eighth seed Ameeshenraj Chandaran of Malaysia in four games.

Second seed Senthilkumar, who won two Copper-level titles this year, beat the Malaysian world No. 85, 11-8, 11-8, 12-14, 11-9 in the semifinals of the USD 40,500 prize money tournament for men.

Senthilkumar will take on Swiss world No. 17 and top seed Dimitri Steinmann for the title. Steinmann entered the final with a three-game victory over Dewald van Niekerk of South Africa, winning 11-6, 13-11, 11-8

Earlier, Senthilkumar moved into the semifinals with a straight-games victory over Egypt's Omar Said at the QSF 3 PSA Copper 2026 squash tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.

Second seed Senthilkumar, who won two PSA Copper-level titles this year, beat his fifth-seeded opponent 11-9, 11-1, 13-11 in the quarterfinals of the USD 40,500 prize money tournament for men.

Chandaran downed Qatar No.1 and No.4 seed Abdulla Al-Tamimi in straight games to gatecrash the final four, ending the hopes of players from the host nation. The Malaysian stormed into the lead with an 11-2 victory in game one before coming through the following two games, 11-7, 11-9, showing impeccable movement and strong shot-making to move into the semifinals.

Switzerland's Steinmann faced surprise quarterfinalist Ziad Ibrahim and ended his run in just over half an hour, winning 11-6, 11-3, 11-8 to move into his third semi-final of 2026.

South African No.1 van Niekerk has reached his first-ever Copper event semi-final after beating Seif Tamer in four games. Tamer had knocked out No.3 seed Mohammed Nasser in the second round but, after leading 1-0 against No.6 seed van Niekerk, failed to take advantage of the early lead. The South African's measured and thoughtful squash proved to be too accurate for the Egyptian as he ran through to take the next three games, providing another surprise seed in the semifinals.