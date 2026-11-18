MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY and HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate, the global sports and entertainment agency, today announced an agreement with Machete Group to launch Elevate's owner's representation and real estate advisory and development practice.

David Carlock, Machete Group's Managing Partner, will lead the new practice as Elevate's President of Owner's Representation & Real Estate. Before founding Machete, Carlock was an executive with the Houston Rockets where he led development of Toyota Center and then oversaw operation of the venue. He started his career in The Walt Disney Company's Strategic Planning Group where he worked on hotel, theme park, and mixed-use development.

Founded in 2007, Machete Group has overseen more than $5 billion in sports and entertainment real estate work across arenas, stadiums, training facilities, mixed-use districts, and live entertainment destinations. Notable projects include Barclays Center, Chase Center, TQL Stadium, CarMax Park, Westcourt Orlando, and the new Philadelphia Arena, future home of the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers.

Sports and entertainment owners are increasingly looking beyond the stadium or arena to create year-round integrated mixed-use districts that enhance the event day experience and provide vibrant, hospitality-driven places that attract residents, workers, and guests.

“Sports and entertainment venues are being planned at record levels around the world, and more and more of those projects reach beyond the building to the mixed-use districts around it,” said Al Guido, Chairman and CEO of Elevate.“For a team, university, or brand, a new venue is a transformational moment in its history and David Carlock and his team have spent decades focusing on exactly that. By bringing Machete Group together with Elevate, we can advise our clients from initial strategy through design, sales, and delivery, and turn these projects into lasting assets for the fans, customers, and communities they serve.”

“Sports and live entertainment bring people together in a way few things can,” said David Carlock, Machete Group Founder and Managing Partner.“Successfully harnessing that sense of community and connection creates distinct, measurable benefits for the project and increases franchise or institutional value for our partners. Joining Elevate gives us increased scale, greater reach, and an existing roster of clients without changing the focused, hands-on approach that has always defined our work.”

The Elevate Owner's Representation & Real Estate team will provide comprehensive services for stadium and arena new builds and renovations, as well as surrounding mixed-use developments, from early feasibility and project strategy through planning, programming, stakeholder alignment, development management, capitalization, delivery, partnership engagement, and long-term value creation.

For Machete Group, joining Elevate creates a broader platform to expand its owner's representation and advisory and development work across stadiums, arenas, and venue-adjacent mixed-use real estate projects.

For clients planning large-scale, high-profile sports and entertainment developments, the new practice adds owner's representation and real estate expertise to Elevate's existing services, helping them align stakeholders, manage risk, and shape asset strategy.

The agreement is subject to standard approvals and documentation.

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ABOUT ELEVATE

Founded in 2018, Elevate is an integrated global sports and live entertainment agency serving the world's leading rights holders and brands.

Elevate serves as the trusted advisor for more than 1,000 clients in the moments that transform their businesses, helping them solve complex challenges and drive game-changing outcomes.

What began in sports has evolved into a platform now serving clients across culture, attractions, culinary, and hotels. Today, Elevate's edge is world-class creativity, operational expertise, and data-driven intelligence, all under one roof.

Elevate partners with clients worldwide from offices across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, visit us at .

ABOUT MACHETE GROUP

Machete Group, Inc. has deep experience planning and developing sports and entertainment venues and adjacent mixed-use projects. With experience as developers, sports team executives, and venue operators, the firm offers unique capabilities and extensive knowledge of complex customer-facing real estate development, placemaking, and strategic partnerships. To learn more about Machete Group, please visit .

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