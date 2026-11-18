MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Astra MCP gives developers' AI assistants permission-based access to exploit-validated findings from Astra Pentest, so teams can triage vulnerabilities, start scans and apply code-specific fixes without leaving their editor.

Claymont, Delaware, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astra Security, a leading autonomous pentesting company, today announced Astra MCP, a Model Context Protocol server that connects findings from its Astra Pentest platform to the AI assistants developers already work in, including Claude Code and GitHub Copilot.







Astra MCP delivers autonomous pentesting findings and fix prompts to AI assistants including Claude Code and GitHub Copilot.

A traditional pentest ends with a PDF. Engineers then spend hours figuring out what each finding means, switching between dashboards and copying details into their tools before they can start a fix. Astra MCP removes that handoff. A vulnerability with proof of exploit is confirmed by an independent validator agent, paired with a fix written for the team's codebase and delivered as a ready-to-paste prompt in the developer's editor.

What teams can do with Astra MCP



Start and schedule scans on their targets from an AI assistant, without opening the Astra dashboard.

Triage and fix vulnerabilities by asking for the highest-priority open issues, updating their status and requesting a rescan once a fix ships.

Generate and share reports, including the latest pentest report and its download link. Query an Astra account for targets, findings, audits and comments, such as which targets haven't been scanned recently.

Astra MCP works with Claude Code, GitHub Copilot inside VS Code, Cursor, Claude Desktop and ChatGPT. Setup takes minutes: a team authenticates once through the browser and can start querying vulnerabilities immediately. Each assistant receives permission-based access, limited to the workspaces and data a user is authorized to see.

Every finding that reaches an assistant has already been proven. Astra Pentest runs a Structured Pentest agent and a Bounty Hunter agent in parallel across web applications and APIs, and a separate validator exploits each finding before it is reported. Developers review and apply every suggested change themselves, which keeps a person in the loop on production code.

"A pentest report shouldn't turn into a week of interpretation," said Ananda Krishna, co-founder and CTO of Astra Security. "Astra MCP hands the developer's assistant the proof, the reproduction steps and a fix written for that codebase, so the engineer who owns the code can review it and ship it in the same session. Security work belongs in the editor where the code gets written."

The launch extends Astra Security's AI penetration testing into the daily developer workflow. Its autonomous agents draw on lessons from more than 5,000 real-world pentests, and the company pairs them with human-led penetration testing for high-context scenarios, so automation augments expert pentesters rather than replacing them. Astra Security also co-authored the OWASP Autonomous Penetration Testing Standard (APTS).

Teams can connect their assistant using the Astra MCP setup guide and learn more about the platform on the company's autonomous pentesting page.

About Astra Security

Astra Security is a cybersecurity SaaS company that makes otherwise chaotic penetration tests a breeze with its one-of-a-kind Pentest Platform. Astra's continuous vulnerability scanner emulates hacker behavior to scan applications for 15,000+ security tests. CTOs & CISOs love Astra because it helps them fix vulnerabilities in record time and move from DevOps to DevSecOps with Astra's CI/CD integrations. Every day, Astra uncovers 5000+ vulnerabilities for its customers. Astra is loved by 1000+ companies across the globe. Last year, Astra uncovered 6,800,000+ vulnerabilities for its customers, saving customers $2.37B+ in potential losses due to security vulnerabilities. We've been awarded by the President of France, Mr. François Hollande, at the La French Tech program, with the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, at the Global Conference on Cyber Security.

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