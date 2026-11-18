StepSecurity will accelerate the development and distribution of its comprehensive platform, which prevents supply chain attacks.

Launches free Secure Registry community tier, making protection accessible to open-source maintainers

- Matt Tanenblatt, Partner, ElephantSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- StepSecurity, the cybersecurity company that prevents supply chain attacks, today announced an oversubscribed $20 million round of Series A funding. In combination with a previous seed funding round of $3 million, this brings the total of funding raised to date to $23 million. The round was led by Elephant, with participation from existing investors Runtime Ventures, Inner Loop Capital, and SaaS Ventures. With this funding, StepSecurity will accelerate the development and distribution of its comprehensive platform, which combines developer-machine protection, repository checks, Secure Registry, and Harden-Runner for CI/CD to block malicious packages at all control points in the agentic software pipeline.“We founded StepSecurity in 2021 because we wanted security teams to have visibility and protection in the environments where software gets built,” said Varun Sharma, Co-founder and CEO, StepSecurity.“With this Series A funding, we enter our next phase of growth with years of experience protecting development environments, a solid foundation of trust earned through open-source expertise, and a host of advanced products shaped by real supply chain attacks.”Recent software supply chain attacks have increasingly weaponized malicious packages, automated installation hooks, and hijacked developer accounts to target popular ecosystems like npm, IDE extensions, and AI agents. The need to secure development environments has never been more urgent, as illustrated by recent high-profile security breaches:●The $6.3 billion breach at Binance (October 2026): A threat actor, whom the FBI has identified as North Korea's TraderTraitor group, compromised a developer's laptop to access an internal service container with the permissions to initiate withdrawal requests. Using that access as a starting point, the attackers exploited additional points of compromise and an Ethereum account-delegation mechanism to gain transaction approval authority over a hot wallet. In around 20 minutes, the threat actors drained billions of dollars in assets.●Claude Code Extension Tampering (October 2026): A tampered copy of the Claude Code extension was served on the Cursor Extension Marketplace for several hours to deploy a persistent SSH backdoor.●The Shai-Hulud Attack Series (2025-2026): Attackers hijacked developer credentials and pushed hundreds of malicious packages via a major, self-replicating software supply chain worm and cyberattack campaign targeting the open-source npm and PyPI ecosystems.The StepSecurity platform combines developer-machine protection, repository checks, Secure Registry, and Harden-Runner for CI/CD. With StepSecurity, a malicious component that gets past one layer will still be detected or blocked at another.“We believe independent controls at all control points in agentic software pipelines are the strongest defense for agentic software development,” explained Ashish Kurmi, Co-founder and CTO, StepSecurity.“ This funding gives us the resources to respond faster to requests from our customers, as part of their development process.”More than 20,000 open-source projects use the free community tier of StepSecurity's Harden-Runner. On the commercial side, StepSecurity's ARR grew 5x in 2024 and 5x again in 2025. In 2026, the company has already surpassed 5x growth and is on pace for its strongest year yet. Enterprise customers including Circle, Dexcom, Kong, Mercor, Mercari, Chainguard, and XBOW rely on StepSecurity's enterprise platform to protect their software supply chains.In addition to its Series A funding, StepSecurity is launching a free Secure Registry community tier, integrated with Harden-Runner. This offering extends StepSecurity's commitment to making protection accessible to open-source maintainers. Now, any public repository using Harden-Runner can pull packages through Secure Registry and block compromised packages.“We're thrilled to invest in and partner with StepSecurity, a company that has taken an innovative approach to tackling the enormous issue of supply chain attacks,” said Matt Tanenblatt, Partner, Elephant.“Under the leadership of Varun and Ashish, the team has created a category-defining platform that ensures that malicious packages will not make their way past key control points. This helps security teams address the problem before the damage is done.”About StepSecurityStepSecurity prevents software supply chain attacks. Its platform secures every stage of software development, from developer machines and AI coding agents to code repositories, package registries, and CI/CD runners, so malicious code is detected and blocked before it can do damage. It was founded in 2021 by security veterans from Microsoft, Uber, and Plaid. For more information or to get started, please visit .

Varun Sharma

StepSecurity

+1 425-287-3256

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StepSecurity Raises $20 Million in Series A Funding to Prevent Supply Chain Attacks News Provided By Step Security, Inc. November 18, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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