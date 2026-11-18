MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Northeast Health Services welcomes clients at its new Waltham location, offering high-quality, comprehensive mental health care for the community.

- Joel Berger, LMHC, Regional Clinic DirectorWALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Northeast Health Services is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Waltham. The Waltham clinic joins 40+ Northeast Health Services locations throughout the state of Massachusetts, giving residents a convenient, accessible place to find compassionate mental health support.Northeast Health Services' clinical teams work collaboratively to build individualized treatment plans for each client. The team includes providers with a vast variety of experience, able to provide evidence-based treatments tailored to meet the needs of individuals across all age groups, including children, adolescents, and adults. Clients at the Waltham clinic have access to therapy and psychiatry services, along with interventional treatments such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Spravatoat several locations.Northeast Health Services is committed to building a system that delivers quick, accessible mental health support in an environment where clients can feel safe and understood. Northeast Health Services looks forward to being a trusted resource for the Waltham community.Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, Northeast Health Services strives to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of their clients. The dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, visit . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (413) 846-1848.About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit

Erica McPeek

Transformations Care Network

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Northeast Health Services Opens New Clinic in Waltham, Expanding Access to Care Across Massachusetts News Provided By Transformations Care Network November 18, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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