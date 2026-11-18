Jessica (Jess) Glowacki, founder of EH!, Canada's homegrown social media platform, based in Parksville, British Columbia.

Susan Jones, co-founder of WebMax Canada, a Victoria-based digital marketing company helping Canadian businesses get found online.

Vancouver Island partnership pairs Canada's social network with website and search expertise to help businesses connect with customers.

- Susan Jones, Co-founder, WebMax CanadaVICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EH!, Canada's homegrown social network, and Victoria-based WebMax Canada have announced a partnership to help Canadian businesses strengthen community connections and make it easier for customers to find them online.For many Canadian businesses, reaching new customers is becoming more difficult. Some are experiencing growing competition, and being found online isn't as straightforward as it once was.The two Vancouver Island companies are approaching that challenge from different directions.EH! is Canada's answer to U.S.-based social media platforms. Founded in Parksville, British Columbia, by Canadian entrepreneur Jessica (Jess) Glowacki, EH! gives Canadians a place to connect with neighbours, join community groups, discover local events and share recommendations about businesses in their communities.Built and operated in Canada, EH! offers members more control over what appears in their feeds, with Canadian-hosted user data and an emphasis on real conversations and local connections.WebMax Canada helps businesses get found online with custom website design and better visibility on Google, in AI-powered search and through tools like ChatGPT.The partnership creates opportunities for Canadian businesses to strengthen their online presence while building relationships with the communities they serve.Two Women. Different Careers. Quite a Bit in Common.Behind the partnership are two Canadian entrepreneurs whose careers have followed very different paths.Jess Glowacki brings 27 years of experience across technology and social media. Susan Jones, co-founder of WebMax Canada, has worked in resource, technology and publishing industries. She founded WebMax in Victoria in 2016 alongside business partner Mike Rothe.Despite their different backgrounds, Glowacki and Jones share a commitment to supporting Canadian businesses and the communities they serve."Canadian businesses have always relied on relationships and word of mouth. That's still true. What's changed is how people find them in the first place," said Jones."Jess is building a place where Canadians can connect with one another, and we're helping businesses become easier to find online. There was a natural connection between what we're both trying to accomplish."The companies plan to introduce their respective audiences to new opportunities for community engagement and online visibility, with further initiatives anticipated as EH! continues developing its business-focused features.At a time when much of Canada's online activity takes place on American-owned platforms, the partnership also highlights what two Canadian companies can accomplish by working together.Learn MoreMeet the people behind the EH! and WebMax Canada partnership and discover how they're working together to support Canadian businesses.VisitAbout WebMax CanadaFounded in Victoria, British Columbia, in 2016, WebMax Canada helps businesses across Canada get found online through website design, search engine optimization and AI search visibility. The company is 100% Canadian-owned and operated, Google Certified, BBB A+ Accredited and five-star reviewed.About EH!Founded by Canadian entrepreneur Jessica Glowacki, EH! is a Canadian-owned social media platform based in Parksville, British Columbia. Built for genuine connections, local discovery and community conversations, EH! offers Canadians a homegrown alternative to U.S.-based social networks.

Susan Jones

WebMax Canada

+1 250-217-5340

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EH! and WebMax Canada Partner to Help Canadian Businesses Get Found News Provided By WebMax November 18, 2026, 17:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media



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