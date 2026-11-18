MENAFN - IANS) Jodhpur, Nov 18 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks regarding India's education system, claiming that just because the LoP "couldn't secure admission in India, it doesn't mean that India's education is bad".

A political row erupted after Rahul Gandhi criticised the state of India's economy and its education system during an interaction at Columbia University in the United States.

Speaking to reporters here, Vallabh remarked, "Rahul Gandhi ji did not even study in India and because of that, he does not even know what India's education is."

He cited that several CEOs of major American companies are people born and educated in India.

"Rahul Gandhi goes over to America and says that India's education has collapsed. He did not study here; he could not get admission into India's education system. Does that mean India's education is bad? It is the same thing as saying if you don't get votes in an election, India's democracy is bad. In the same way, because he didn't get admission into a college in India, India's education became bad!" the BJP leader said.

Asserting that India is the world's fastest-growing economy, Vallabh added: "Not only the fastest-growing, it is the strongest growing economy. Strongest in every sector-from agriculture to manufacturing, and from manufacturing to services, India's economy is experiencing a GDP growth of about 7.5 to 8 per cent. Rahul Gandhi ji cannot see that."

During the interaction at Columbia University, the LoP said: "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system."

Gaurav Vallabh also criticised Rahul Gandhi's remark at the book launch event of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi that his mother would sit on his father's (former PM Rajiv Gandhi) lap at every meal.

"Rahul Gandhi ji is the kind of person who embarrasses his mother on public platforms...I think that Rahul Gandhi should at least respect his mother. I respect Sonia Gandhi ji and can understand how much she must have been embarrassed with her son's remarks," he said.

The BJP leader urged Rahul Gandhi to apologise to his mother.

"He has already been rejected as Prime Ministerial candidate. In fact, he does not deserve to remain the Leader of Opposition as well," Vallabh remarked.