MENAFN - IANS) New York, Nov 18 (IANS) House Democrats on Wednesday nominated Hakeem Jeffries to serve as the next Speaker of the US House of Representatives, positioning him to make history as the first African American to hold the chamber's top leadership post when the new Congress convenes in January.

According to party tallies from the closed-door secret ballot, Jeffries secured 251 votes with only 11 votes cast against him, facing no direct challenger and overcoming limited opposition from the party's progressive wing over policy issues including Palestine.

With Democrats having won 257 seats so far in the 436-member House following their midterm victory, Jeffries is virtually assured of election on the House floor in January, succeeding outgoing Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, who announced he will not seek a leadership role after his party's defeat.

While African Americans have previously served as president, Barack Obama, and vice president, Kamala Harris, Jeffries will be the first to serve as House Speaker, a role that stands second in the presidential line of succession after the vice president.

Representing a constituency in New York City's Brooklyn borough, where he was raised, the 56-year-old lawyer will hold primary authority over setting the House legislative agenda, budget negotiations, and potential impeachment proceedings.

With Democrats holding a decisive House majority as well as 56 seats in the 100-member Senate, President Donald Trump and administration officials will be required to negotiate with Jeffries on federal spending and key legislation, setting the stage for potential policy clashes given Trump's stated opposition to the Democratic platform.

Jeffries, who has also voiced opposition to the conflict in Iran, has identified tackling the affordability crisis driven by rising consumer prices as his foremost legislative priority.

Earlier this month, he stated that Democrats "are ready, willing and able to find bipartisan common ground with the other side of the aisle as long as we can bring about meaningful change on the issues that matter, and that begins with decisively addressing the affordability crisis".

At the same time, sharp friction remains between congressional Democratic leadership and the White House. Jeffries has strongly criticised White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, his primary administration liaison, calling him a "malignant tumour" and a "dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist".

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have yet to finalise their leadership for the incoming Congress, with current Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer facing an open challenge for the post of Senate Majority Leader from Senator Chris Van Hollen.