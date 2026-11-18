MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bhopal, Nov 18 (IANS) India's efforts to reduce dependence on imported telecom equipment and strengthen domestic manufacturing will get a boost, with the proposed establishment of Asia's first integrated Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior for which the Centre has sanctioned Rs 493 crore for the first phase.

Letters of Intent (LoIs) for land allotment to prospective investors will be distributed in Bhopal on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The proposed zone aims to develop Gwalior as a manufacturing hub for mobile devices, optical fibre, telecom equipment and next-generation technologies, including 5G and 6G.

The Central government is providing 100 per cent funding support of Rs 493 crore for Phase-I of the project, while the Madhya Pradesh government has provided around 170 acres of land free of cost, along with incentives for investors.

A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) has been established to develop the project, with the state government holding 51 per cent equity and the Department of Telecommunications holding the remaining 49 per cent.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the distribution of LoIs will provide prospective investors an opportunity to participate in the development of the zone and set up telecom manufacturing facilities.

The proposed cluster will provide facilities for manufacturing, research and development, innovation and technology partnerships.

It aims to strengthen domestic supply chains, promote indigenous manufacturing, reduce import dependence and boost exports.

The PIB said the initiative is aligned with the Centre's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision and aims to make India a trusted global destination for telecom products and technologies.

The November 19 programme will include a presentation by the Madhya Pradesh government on the project's roadmap and an address on the Centre's vision for telecom manufacturing.

Industry representatives will also share their views on investment opportunities and participation in the project.

The LoI distribution will be followed by addresses by Union Minister Scindia and CM Mohan Yadav.

The project is expected to attract investment, strengthen Madhya Pradesh's industrial base and create skilled employment opportunities.

It will also contribute to India's efforts to emerge as a global centre for telecom manufacturing and technology development.