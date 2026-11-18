MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik appealed to people to remain vigilant and cooperate with the administration in view of the cyclonic storm Akvan, approaching the Odisha coast.

In a video message, the BJD supremo said,“ I am deeply concerned over the possibility of another cyclone, Akvan, making landfall along the Odisha coast. A warning has been issued that the entire Odisha, especially South and coastal Odisha, will be affected by this cyclone.”

He added that last month, several districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal, suffered extensive damage due to Cyclone Arnab and the subsequent floods.

“The suffering of the people in these districts has caused immense sorrow to all of us. Therefore, my request to you is that you remain alert, stay vigilant, and stay safe. Cooperate with the administration. I have always stood with you and will continue to stand with you,” said Patnaik.

He also appealed to all leaders and workers of BJD to stand by the people during this difficult time and extend all possible assistance to them. Patnaik expressed hope that with everyone's cooperation and the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Odisha will successfully overcome this challenge.

Notably, in view of the impending cyclonic storm and the seriousness of the situation, the Odisha government has cancelled the leave of all government officers and employees from November 18 to 22.

Concerned officers and employees currently on leave during this period have been asked to report back to their respective workplaces immediately. Additionally, the Chief Secretary has directed all officers and employees to remain alert and prepared in discharging their duties.

Additionally, the state government has ordered the closure of all government, aided, and private schools and Anganwadi Centres in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, and Kandhamal districts from November 19 to 21.

The district collectors across the state have been directed to identify vulnerable places and evacuate people to safer places immediately.