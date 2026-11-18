MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial Data Exchange, whose members include North America's largest banks and data access platforms, releases a shared set of principles as banks respond to growing access attempts by AI agents

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As financial institutions work out how to respond to AI agents attempting to access customer accounts, Financial Data Exchange (FDX) today released a position on how these tools should reach consumer-permissioned financial data.

For the past decade, FDX has been the leading technical standards body for financial data access in North America. Its roughly 200 member firms include the banks that hold consumer data and the platforms that connect it to the apps consumers use. The new perspective sets out a common set of principles for that ecosystem as consumers' AI tools become an important new requestor of financial data.

The three-page perspective, Front Door or Side Door? An FDX View on How AI Tools Reach Financial Data, covers three areas:



Why agents should use the“front door”. Purpose-built APIs-where available-offer clear benefits over“screen-scraping” methods of access, where data is collected from bank websites with consumers' login credentials.

10 features that data access channels should have. These features are part of the APIs that many banks use today and will be key to helping ensure security, traceability, consumer control, and reliable access. How APIs may evolve to serve AI tools, including new features for agent identity and onboarding, data semantics and accuracy, agent tooling interfaces, and consent journeys. FDX members are talking through how to incorporate these changes into new versions of the FDX standard.

“The industry has a great opportunity to keep building on the great work of the past decade, support innovation, and deliver a great front door for data access by AI tools,” said Kevin Feltes, CEO of Financial Data Exchange.

Collaborative work is underway among FDX member firms, through FDX's Agentic AI Task Force, to shape how these access methods work in practice. Financial institutions, AI tool providers, and other industry participants are invited to take part.

About Financial Data Exchange

Financial Data Exchange, LLC (FDX) is a non-profit organization operating in the US and Canada that is dedicated to unifying the financial industry around a common, interoperable, royalty-free standard for secure and convenient consumer and business access to their financial data. Membership is open to financial institutions, fintech companies, financial data aggregators, consumer advocacy groups, payment networks and other industry stakeholders. For more information and to join, visit

Contact Information:

Porche Matthews

Marketing Manager

Financial Data Exchange (FDX)

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