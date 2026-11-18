MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, will serve as a presenting sponsor of the inaugural St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Snowflake Ball.

The Snowflake Ball takes its inspiration from the Fifth Avenue Snowflake. On Wednesday, November 18th at 5 p.m., the 3,300-pound crystal snowflake will be lit above one of Manhattan's busiest intersections at Fifth Avenue and 57th Street. The illumination marks the beginning of the holiday season on Fifth Avenue. In a partnership between the Fifth Avenue Association, the Stonbely Family Foundation, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the snowflake sparkles in honor of the children and families fighting pediatric cancer. The 30-foot spectacle features more than 16,500 individual Baccarat crystal prisms and weighs about as much as a small elephant. Suspended above the Avenue, it has become one of Midtown's most recognizable holiday decorations.

For E.F. Hutton, the event holds special significance given the firm's deep connection to both St. Jude and Fifth Avenue. Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton, serves on the New York/Tri-State Advisory Board of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The connection is also close to home: E.F. Hutton is headquartered at 745 Fifth Avenue, steps from both the Fifth Avenue Snowflake and The Plaza Hotel.

Mr. Rallo commented,“E.F. Hutton is proud to support St. Jude and to serve as a presenting sponsor of the St. Jude Snowflake Ball. As a member of the New York/Tri-State ALSAC Advisory Board, I have had the opportunity to see firsthand the extraordinary commitment behind St. Jude's mission. For our firm, this event is especially meaningful. Fifth Avenue is our home, and each holiday season the Snowflake serves as a powerful symbol of hope in the heart of New York City. We are honored to help bring that spirit to the Snowflake Ball and, most importantly, to support the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

“We are thrilled to welcome E.F. Hutton as a presenting sponsor of the inaugural St. Jude Snowflake Ball and are grateful for Joe Rallo's commitment to our mission,” said Cynthia Gardner, Tri-State Area Executive Director. "Because of support from organizations such as E.F. Hutton, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.”

The Snowflake Ball will be held at The Plaza Hotel on Thursday, December 3, 2026, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The event is black tie and will feature Norah Jones.

Join EF Hutton for a special night dedicated to an incredible cause. For tickets, visit stjude.org/snowflakeball. For sponsorship information, contact Kelly Stillwagon at ....

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, serving corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. Through our specialized divisions, we apply deep market expertise to provide advisory, capital raising, and financing solutions that seek to unlock opportunity, accelerate growth, and create enduring value at every stage of the capital lifecycle. For more information, please visit

Securities offered through E.F. Hutton & Co. LLC, member FINRA and SIPC, and registered with the MSRB. Historical references to E.F. Hutton & Co. describe the history of the name and are provided for context.

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