MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Splashtop Shield adds independently certified, real-time antimalware protection, with updates delivered under Splashtop's Safe Deployment Practices.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop today announced that it has earned membership in the Microsoft Virus Initiative (MVI), a Microsoft® program for security vendors whose products hold certification from approved independent test labs and meet Microsoft's requirements for reliable integration with Windows®. The membership deepens Splashtop's alignment with Microsoft and advances its work strengthening protection and resilience for Microsoft-centric organizations.

Splashtop qualified for MVI with Splashtop Shield, which pairs real-time antimalware protection with defenses against social engineering attacks such as phishing, scams, and unauthorized remote access. Shield was certified by independent test lab West Coast Labs, and will soon integrate with Windows Security Center, registering with Windows as the device's antivirus provider so its protection status appears in Windows Security. Shield updates also follow Splashtop's Safe Deployment Practices, meeting reliability requirements and helping organizations prevent disruptions.

"IT admins are dealing with a constant stream of attacks, and they don't have time to gamble on security tools that might not fit the environment they've already built," said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Splashtop.“Shield is independently certified and built to work with Windows, so admins can add a layer of protection against phishing and scams without second-guessing how it fits.”

Splashtop's portfolio extends Microsoft environments beyond enrollment and policy into continuous endpoint operations:



Add a second line against phishing: Splashtop Shield inspects every click for phishing and scams, working with Microsoft Defender® Antivirus and managed in the same console as support and patching.

Fix issues on any device: Splashtop Remote Support resolves problems on attended or unattended, managed or BYOD devices, including across tenants.

Close app vulnerabilities sooner: Agentic Packr uses AI to package, test, and malware-scan third-party and custom apps, then publishes them to Microsoft Intune® in one click.

Patch without waiting on check-ins: Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) patches Windows, macOS, and third-party apps prioritized by KEV and CVE risk, with logs that prove every fix. Retire shared Wi-Fi passwords: Foxpass delivers passwordless, certificate-based Wi-Fi and VPN access through Intune, pairing with Microsoft Cloud PKI and removing on-prem RADIUS servers.



Through MVI, Microsoft works directly with security vendors whose products protect Windows customers. To learn more, visit Splashtop, exhibiting at Microsoft Ignite ®, Nov. 17–20 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, at booth 6269L. For more information, visit .

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop's technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA ), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today's IT landscape. Visit and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

Microsoft, Microsoft Cloud PKI, Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Ignite, Microsoft Intune, and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

News Summary



Splashtop has been accepted into the Microsoft Virus Initiative (MVI), Microsoft's program for organizations that develop antimalware technology for Windows.

MVI members must provide independently certified, real-time protection and meet Microsoft's requirements for reliable integration with Windows. Membership builds on Splashtop's role in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and on products designed to expand what IT teams can do in Microsoft environments.



Media Contact

Adrienne Hisoler, PR Manager, Splashtop

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