MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tagup, a defense technology company delivering logistics decision advantage with next-generation AI, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced a partnership to accelerate delivery of AI-powered logistics decision advantage to the Public Sector. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Tagup's Master Government Aggregator, making Manifestavailable to Government agencies through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and E&I Cooperative Services contracts.

Modern logistics decisions are made in motion. Demand surges, suppliers slip, transport is lost and operational priorities change, often all at once. Manifest was built for that reality. Developed and validated in close collaboration with the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy, Manifest unifies fragmented logistics data, evaluates courses of action under real constraints and identifies decisions that have the greatest impact on readiness. Manifest layers on top of existing systems of record and feeds optimized policies back for execution, compressing decision cycles from weeks to minutes.

Manifest has demonstrated measurable outcomes in defense logistics, including:



25% reduction in purchasing costs without compromising readiness 30% reduction in materiel handled without compromising readiness

In simulations, Manifest demonstrated:



13% increase in readiness for the same budget 6% increase in order fill rate for the same budget

This partnership expands access to Manifest through the acquisition pathways already trusted across the defense and Federal landscape, reducing barriers to operational adoption.

“Commanders make logistics decisions under pressure, often with imperfect information," said Jon Garrity, CEO of Tagup. "Manifest lets them weigh each course of action against readiness, cost and risk before they commit. Partnering with Carahsoft brings the contract vehicles, reseller network and Government acquisition expertise to scale that capability where readiness is decided."

Manifest is built to support logistics decision-making across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains, and across tactical, operational and strategic echelons. Capabilities include supply optimization, maintenance task and labor planning, intelligent prepositioning, mobilization planning and contested logistics simulation.

"Government agencies need AI solutions that don't just produce insights, but produce decisions they can defend and execute," said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "Tagup's Manifest platform brings that rigor to defense logistics, with measurable outcomes already validated in operational environments. Together with our reseller partners, we are pleased to expand access to Manifest across the Public Sector."

Modern operations require supply, maintenance and mobilization to function as a synchronized decision system. Manifest gives logisticians and commanders a fielded decision engine for that mission and Carahsoft gives them a clearer path to bring it into the enterprise.

Tagup's Manifest platform is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or ...; or learn more about Tagup's solutions here.

About Tagup

Tagup is a defense technology company founded at MIT that turns logistics uncertainty into decision advantage. The company's platform, Manifest®, combines operational data, human expertise, and proprietary AI to model the logistics domain, test courses of action in simulation, and adapt them as conditions and constraints change. A trusted partner of the U.S. military, Tagup supports logistics operations across supply, maintenance, and mobilization, from tactical execution to strategic posture, with active applications spanning aviation, ground, and medical logistics. For more information or to request a demonstration of Manifest, email ... or visit tagup.ai.

Contact

Nicole Laskowski

(617) 804-1401

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About Carahsoft's AI Portfolio

Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft's AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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