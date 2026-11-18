MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agentic Defenders suite updates combine human-supervised security tuning, deeper AI visibility and specialized autonomous threat hunting

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX, a leader in behavioral intelligence and risk-adaptive security, today announced major advancements to its Agentic Defenders suite, including the introduction of Precision Tuner, expanded AI risk visibility and autonomous threat hunting playbooks. AI models are becoming a new class of enterprise insider, requiring defense agents that continuously monitor their behavior. Together, these innovations extend DTEX's autonomous defense capabilities beyond identifying and investigating threats to continuously improving security effectiveness with less manual effort.

Automating investigations still leaves security teams with manual work to maintain accurate detections and reduce false positives. Available in private preview, Precision Tuner continuously evaluates security performance and recommends improvements for analyst approval. Expanded AI interaction visibility and specialized investigative playbooks assess emerging risks across their human and AI workforce that application monitoring alone cannot reveal.

“AI is transforming security operations, but greater autonomy alone doesn't guarantee better outcomes,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX.“Effective autonomous defense requires better evidence, deeper security expertise and the ability to continuously improve. With Precision Tuner and the latest advancements across Agentic Defenders, we're bringing those capabilities together to continue to help organizations move beyond reactive security operations toward a more proactive, adaptive approach.”

Precision Tuner Reduces Manual Optimization Work

Built on DTEX's behavioral intelligence foundation, Precision Tuner continuously improves the effectiveness of the DTEX platform by refining detections, reducing false positives and optimizing security configurations. It also accelerates the adoption and maturation of new threat indicators from DTEX's ongoing research, ensuring customers benefit from continuous innovation with greater precision and less manual effort.

Its capabilities include:



Continuous optimization: Recommend refinements to detection logic, enrichment profiles, scoring models and policies.

Higher-quality alerts: Identify potential sources of false positives and recommend changes that make findings more relevant. Human-supervised autonomy: Automate the analysis behind tuning while allowing analysts to review and approve proposed changes.



By reducing repetitive optimization work, Precision Tuner helps teams focus on proactive threat hunting and higher-value investigations.

Expanded AI Visibility Connects Interactions With Behavior

AI models are becoming active participants inside the enterprise, creating a new category of insider risk that must be continuously observed and governed. In addition to Precision Tuner, Agentic Defenders are also gaining expanded behavioral intelligence capabilities. This expanded AI interaction visibility captures prompts and responses without requiring TLS network inspection or browser extensions, reducing deployment complexity.

It connects those interactions with endpoint activity, process lineage, file access, application usage and data movement. This helps security teams understand what information users share with AI, what they ask it to do and what happens afterward.

The expanded behavioral record also gives Agentic Defenders more complete evidence for autonomous investigations, rather than relying on isolated events or alerts.







New Playbooks Target Insider Threats and AI Risks

Agentic Defenders is also gaining new autonomous playbooks extending the investigative capabilities of DTEX's Deep Researcher and Threat Hunter agents:



Lethal Trifecta AI Agents: Hunt for agents combining private-data access, exposure to untrusted content and external communication or action capabilities, a combination that can enable prompt injection, data exfiltration and unintended actions.

AI Agent Swarms: Investigate agents coordinating through improvised communication channels outside their owners' intended workflows.

DPRK Remote Workers: Identify behavioral indicators associated with North Korean remote-worker operations and potential workforce infiltration.

Foreign Interference: Search for evidence of foreign influence, coercion, recruitment and coordinated insider activity. Leavers & Joiners:



Together with ongoing improvements to Triage Guardian, these updates combine richer behavioral evidence, specialized investigative methods and continuous optimization to help organizations maintain effective defenses with less manual effort.

Better Evidence. Better Expertise. Better Autonomy.

The latest innovations reflect a broader evolution in autonomous security operations. As foundation models become more powerful and widely accessible, the competitive advantage in AI-driven security increasingly depends on the quality of the evidence those models can access and the specialized expertise they can apply.

DTEX addresses this challenge through a shared behavioral intelligence foundation spanning human, data and AI risk.

"Powerful AI models alone don't make effective security investigators," said Raj Koo, CTO of DTEX. "They need reliable behavioral evidence and the specialized skills to interpret it. We're building those capabilities into Agentic Defenders so they can do more than process alerts. They can investigate complex behaviors, uncover emerging risks and help continuously improve the security systems organizations depend on."

By bringing behavioral intelligence, specialized security expertise and greater autonomy together, DTEX continues to advance its vision of risk-adaptive security that helps organizations detect threats earlier and safely harness the potential of their human and AI workforce.

Availability

DTEX Agentic Defenders includes Triage Guardian for automated alert triage, Threat Hunter for autonomous threat hunting, Deep Researcher for complex behavioral investigations, and the new Precision Tuner for continuous detection optimization. Triage Guardian, Threat Hunter and Deep Researcher are available in Early Access, while Precision Tuner is in Private Preview. Contact DTEX for availability details on the latest investigative playbooks and expanded AI interaction visibility.

For more information, visit .

About DTEX

DTEX is the leader in risk-adaptive security, unifying human, data, and AI risk through a behavioral intelligence platform. Built for enterprise scale, it detects threats early and prevents breaches. Organizations and governments worldwide rely on DTEX to protect sensitive data, accelerate innovation, and safeguard trust with privacy-by-design telemetry and adaptive controls. The DTEX Platform integrates Insider Risk Management, Data Loss Prevention, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, User Activity Monitoring, and AI security into one cohesive solution.

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