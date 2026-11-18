MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now in its 23rd year, the SANS Holiday Hack Challenge brings a global community of players together, with Grand Challenges from Microsoft and a new award for players who best leverage AI in solving challenges

Bethesda, MD, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANS Institute today launched the 2026 Holiday Hack Challenge: The Pyramid on the Ice, a free, hands-on cybersecurity game that anyone in the world can play to build vital cybersecurity skills. Drawing 15,000 to 19,000 annually, the Holiday Hack Challenge is entirely virtual and is open to all, from people new to cyber all the way to skilled practitioners looking to sharpen their skills, and everyone in between.

This year's story starts with an enormous ice pyramid that began rising out of the frozen tundra just beyond Santa's castle last Christmas, with no explanation. Elven explorers are reporting strange carvings that point to something much bigger than anyone expected. By solving defensive, offensive, and forensic challenges, players will discover the purpose of the pyramid and who is building it, then try to stop a nefarious plan from interrupting Santa's annual journey.

The 2026 game includes six mini-games, each of which players can complete as a standard video game, or by hacking the game itself. Other challenges include vital topics such as web and application security, cloud and infrastructure, binary and reverse engineering, networking and systems, AI/ML security, and browser and client-side exploitation. Grand Challenges, the most demanding content in the event, were developed in partnership with Microsoft and several previous Holiday Hack champions. Players can choose to join cohorts to track progress on a private scoreboard with their friends and colleagues, and a Discord community serves as the hub for questions, hints, and discussion.

Joining existing award categories such as Best Customer Report, Most Creative, and Overall Winner is a new award for Best AI Orchestration for players who leverage AI tools most cleverly as they work through the game.

“The SANS Holiday Hack Challenge is THE place to be to practice real cybersecurity techniques inside a fun, engaging story, and this year that includes utilizing AI, which is how a growing number of practitioners already work,” said Ed Skoudis, President of the SANS Technology Institute, SANS Fellow, and Key Architect of the Holiday Hack Challenge.“Having Microsoft and our previous champions contribute Grand Challenges means players are working on problems drawn from the platforms many of them defend every day.”

Free, fun practice when most training pauses

The 2026 SANS | GIAC Cybersecurity Workforce Research Report found that 60% of organizations see a skills gap as a bigger problem than staffing shortages, and that 60% name lack of time due to workload as their greatest training barrier. Much of the training aimed at that gap carries a price tag that puts it out of reach for students, career changers, and teams between budget cycles. The SANS Holiday Hack Challenge costs nothing to play, and it exercises skills across six key security areas all in one game.

Players who work through the challenges also get to compare notes and collaborate with peers worldwide through cohorts and Discord, which turns solo upskilling into something shared. Top entries compete for prizes which include a SANS OnDemand course, a SANS Skills Quest cyber range subscription, a SANS Summit pass, and a CyberStudio course. Winners will be announced January 20, 2027, and the event closes with a live webcast ceremony.

How to play

The SANS Holiday Hack Challenge 2026 is open from November 18, 2026 to January 5, 2027, with winners announced January 20, 2027. The game is free, entirely virtual, and open worldwide.

Start playing at .

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 85 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 50 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's and bachelor's degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system, the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners representing varied global organizations, from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community.

CONTACT: Jenn Elston SANS Institute...