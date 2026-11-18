New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patients arriving for a second opinion on scalp injections are frequently unable to say which preparation they received in the first course. This confusion, according to Dr. Alexander GolBerg, MD, DO, a double board-certified physician practicing functional and aesthetic medicine at 910 Park Avenue in Manhattan, is something that the practice treats that as a category problem rather than a patient one. The following is an analysis of what separates PRF hair treatment from the platelet-rich plasma protocols the category is better known for.



Industry Context

Autologous platelet preparations reached hair practice from other specialties. Dentistry, oral surgery, orthopedics and wound care were using concentrates drawn from a patient's own blood well before scalp injection became a consumer category. Two preparations carried over. Platelet-rich plasma is the older and more widely marketed of them. Platelet-rich fibrin is the later arrival.

The premise behind both is the same. Platelets carry growth factors that the body uses in tissue repair, and concentrating them at the site of a problem is an idea borrowed from surgical healing rather than from cosmetics. Applied to the scalp, the aim is to act on follicles that are present and underperforming. Neither preparation is a transplant, and neither creates a follicle where one has been lost.

Both begin the same way. A small volume of the patient's blood is drawn and placed in a centrifuge, which separates it by density. What happens next is where they diverge, and the divergence is not a matter of branding.

Platelet-rich plasma is prepared with an anticoagulant in the collection tube, which keeps the blood liquid, and is spun at a relatively high speed. The result is a liquid plasma fraction concentrated in platelets. Platelet-rich fibrin is prepared without any additive and spun at a lower speed. Clotting proceeds naturally, a fibrin scaffold forms, and platelets and white cells are held inside that scaffold. The result is closer to a gel than to a liquid.



Why the Difference Is Not Cosmetic

Three consequences follow from that divergence, and each of them is a matter of preparation rather than of claimed outcome.

The first is the absence of an additive. Platelet-rich fibrin introduces nothing to the scalp that did not come out of the patient's arm. For a patient weighing what is being injected, that is a material fact and a short conversation.

The second is the delivery profile. A liquid concentrate delivers its contents at the moment of injection. A fibrin matrix holds them and releases growth factors over a period of days as the scaffold breaks down. The mechanisms are different even where the starting material is identical.

The third is composition. The lower spin leaves more of the blood's cellular content in the preparation, including white cells, which a higher-speed separation is designed to remove. Whether that is an advantage is a question the literature is still working on, and the practice does not assert an answer it cannot cite.

The limits deserve the same precision. Neither restores a follicle that is gone, which is why patterned loss in defined zones remains the presentation surgical transplantation was built for. Neither corrects a nutritional or systemic driver. A patient whose shedding is sustained by something measurable can complete a full course, see a response, and watch it recede once the course ends, because the cause was never addressed.



What the Evidence Supports, Stated Precisely

Platelet-rich plasma has the longer record and the larger body of published work. The American Academy of Dermatology, writing for patients, says of platelet-rich plasma that "studies show that this can be a safe and effective hair loss treatment," and sets out in plain terms what the procedure involves.

One point of independent corroboration is worth citing, carefully. Women's Health, surveying the category in January 2026, describes platelet-rich fibrin as a second-generation platelet concentrate technology and reports that research shows it can produce more tissue-regenerating growth factors and release them over a longer period. That is a statement about mechanism. It is not a finding that one preparation outperforms the other in hair restoration, and the practice does not present it as one.

Platelet-rich fibrin is the newer preparation, and its published literature in hair restoration specifically is correspondingly thinner. The practice uses it for the preparation reasons set out above and for how it behaves once it is in the scalp, and declines to claim an evidentiary advantage over platelet-rich plasma that the current record does not support.

The same comparison has been reported outside the practice's own material. Town & Country, surveying hair restoration in September 2025, described platelet-rich fibrin as producing higher levels of growth factors released over a longer period, and quoted Dr. GolBerg on combining it with other regenerative treatments rather than offering it as a single answer.

A reading problem sits underneath the phrase "studies show." Published work in this area varies widely in size, in how response was assessed, and in whether the comparison was against an untreated control. Hair counts, standardized photography and patient questionnaires do not measure the same thing. The practice's position is that a provider citing evidence should be able to say what was measured and in how many people, and that a patient is entitled to ask.

Saying so is unusual in the category, where the newer preparation is typically marketed as the better one by default. The position taken here is that a patient is better served by knowing which questions remain open.



Protocol Is Not Standardized, Which Is Itself a Finding

A patient weighing two quotes for scalp injections is often comparing two different procedures, and price is the least of the differences.

The American Academy of Dermatology describes a common schedule in which most patients return once a month for three months and then once every three to six months. The protocol at this practice runs three to four sessions spaced six to eight weeks apart, with maintenance once or twice a year depending on the patient. Both patterns exist in the market, along with others.

No standard governs the interval, the number of spins, the speed of the centrifuge, the volume injected or the depth. Two providers using the same words can be running materially different procedures. That is the condition of the category at present, and it is the reason a consultation should produce specifics.

Pricing follows directly from that. A quote for a course of scalp injections is not comparable to another quote unless both specify the preparation, the number of sessions, the interval and who performs them. Where one of those is missing, it is usually the thing that explains the difference in price. An itemized consultation removes the ambiguity in ten minutes.



The Questions That Separate Providers

Five questions resolve most of the ambiguity in a single consultation. Which preparation is being used, plasma or fibrin? Is an anticoagulant or any other additive introduced? What is the spin protocol? Who performs the injection, the physician or a delegate? And was anything established about the patient before the course was scheduled?

The fifth question is the one patients are least likely to ask and the one most likely to change the outcome. Where diffuse shedding is driven by a measurable deficiency or a systemic factor, a platelet preparation of either kind stimulates the follicle while the driver continues operating.

That reasoning appears in the American Academy of Dermatology's own patient guidance. It describes a dermatologist ordering a blood test or a scalp biopsy where the cause of hair loss could be a disease or a vitamin deficiency. Blood work precedes treatment at this practice for the same reason.



Where This Sits Against Adjacent Treatments

Platelet preparations are frequently discussed alongside topical exosome preparations, and the two are not in the same regulatory position. The United States Food and Drug Administration's consumer alert on regenerative medicine products states that there are currently no FDA-approved exosome products. Where exosome preparations are used in this practice's hair protocol they are applied topically, their use is considered investigational, and no outcome is promised on their basis.

On this point, platelet preparations are different in kind. The material is the patient's own blood, prepared and returned in the same appointment, which is much of why the preparation question deserves a precise answer.



Market Context

What the category publishes is the name of a procedure. What distinguishes one provider from another is the preparation, the protocol and whether a cause was established first. That gap is where most patient confusion comes from.

The category settled where it did for a reason. A procedure name is marketable and a preparation protocol is not, and the providers who compete on volume have little incentive to introduce a distinction that invites questions. The result is a market in which the most consequential variable is the one least often published, and in which the patient is left comparing prices on procedures that are not alike.

The analysis above corrects that gap. It is not a recommendation against platelet-rich plasma, which has the longer record and remains an appropriate treatment in the hands of a practice that can describe what it is doing.



Questions Patients Are Asking

What is the difference between PRP and PRF for hair loss?

Platelet-rich plasma is prepared with an anticoagulant and spun at a higher speed, producing a liquid concentrate. Platelet-rich fibrin uses no additive and a lower speed, so a fibrin scaffold forms and releases its contents over a period of days.

Is PRF better than PRP for hair restoration in NYC?

The preparations behave differently, and platelet-rich plasma has the longer published record. A practice claiming the newer preparation is proven superior is asserting more than the current literature supports.

How many PRP or PRF sessions do I need for hair loss?

Protocols are not standardized. The American Academy of Dermatology describes a common schedule of monthly treatment for three months and then every three to six months. This practice runs three to four sessions spaced six to eight weeks apart, with maintenance once or twice a year.

Does platelet-rich fibrin use any additives?

No. Platelet-rich fibrin is prepared from the patient's own blood without anticoagulant or other additives, which is the reason the lower centrifugation speed is used.

