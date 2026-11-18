MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Each year, ASDS and ASDSA honor dermatologic surgeons and partners who have shown significant commitment to the organization's efforts to advance the specialty.

Schaumburg, IL, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) and American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA) are pleased to recognize the following individuals for their dedication and efforts aligned to the organization's mission and goals. The 2026 recipients were presented during the Annual Membership Meeting on Friday, Nov. 6 at the ASDS Annual Meeting in San Diego, California. View award details and past recipients at asds.net/service-awards-and-competitions.

President's Awards

These awards allow the ASDS/A President to recognize special individuals who have helped the Society thrive and grow. 2025-26 ASDS/A President Kavita Mariwalla, MD, presented eight awards to individuals whose significant contributions have advanced dermatologic surgery and/or the organization in a meaningful way:



Cheryl Burgess, MD, for her efforts mentoring residents and ensuring diverse patients are represented in dermatology textbooks, courses and clinical trials.

Hema Sundaram, MA, MD, for her dedication to advancing the specialty on a global scale, demonstrating excellence in education and her international outreach.

M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA, for leading ASDS with grace and selflessness earlier than anticipated, displaying true dedication to ASDS.

Jean Bolognia, MD, for being one of the most ardent supporters of dermatologic surgeons - giving a gentle push to encourage young surgical faculty and residents interested in joining dermatology.

Mona Gohara, MD, for being a tremendous asset to ASDS by establishing the Rise Up Mentorship Program, discussing aesthetic treatments in the media and co-chairing the ASDS Annual Meeting.

Seth Matarasso, MD, for his dedication to ASDS and leading by example, such as attending 100% of the organization's committee calls during his presidential year.

Murad Alam, MD, MBA, MSCI, for advocating on behalf of dermatologic surgeons against the government's decisions to decrease physician reimbursement. ASDS/A Executive Director / CEO Tara Azzano for working tirelessly and with incredible detail, defining the best of what it means to run an organization like ASDS.

Samuel J. Stegman, MD, Award for Distinguished Service

This award was created in 1996 to honor Samuel J. Stegman, MD. His innovative leadership and tireless advocacy benefited the specialties of dermatology and dermatologic surgery, and recipients of this award have made a substantial contribution to advance the Society's goals in the areas of education, organizational service and/or research. Sue Ellen Cox, MD , accepted the 2026 award at the 19th Annual ASDS Gala on Saturday, Nov. 7. Dr. Cox is the founder of Aesthetic Solutions in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and an ASDS Past President.

Award for Outstanding Service

Recipients of this award are young, emerging leaders who have been out of residency for one to ten years and have volunteered their time and effort to ASDS/A for a minimum of three consecutive years in multiple capacities. Their actions have shown exemplary dedication to the Society's growth and success. Stanislav N. Tolkachjov, MD, is the Dallas-Fort Worth area Director of Mohs Micrographic & Reconstructive Surgery for Epiphany Dermatology. He is also the Founder and Director of the ACGME-accredited Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology Fellowship and Core Dermatology Residency Faculty at Baylor University Medical Center; a Clinical Professor at Texas A&M College of Medicine; Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at UT Southwestern; and a Staff Dermatologic Surgeon at the Dallas VA Medical Center.

Lawrence M. Field, MD, Honorary Lecture

In recognition of Dr. Field's lifelong commitment to the dermatologic surgery specialty, the International Traveling Mentorship Program (ITMP) session on Thursday, Nov. 5 featured a lecture from a speaker whose dermatologic career has emulated the contributions charted by Dr. Field, furthering physician education and patient care. The 2026 recipient is world-renowned complications expert Koenraad de Boulle, MD, of Belgium, who served as the director of a private dermatology and dermsurgery subspecialty clinic from 1986 to 2025. Dr. De Boulle continues his professional pursuits at a newly established private dermatology clinic in Aalst, Belgium, and holds the position of Honorary Lecturer at University College London, UK, where he contributes to the prestigious Masters' program in Minimally Invasive Aesthetics.

Vic Narurkar, MD, Innovations in Aesthetic Dermatology Lecture

This lecture was created in 2019 to honor the legacy of aesthetic dermatology pioneer Dr. Narurkar. Speakers selected for this lecture must have demonstrated a passion for mentoring younger dermatologists and pioneering new techniques and treatments. The 2026 recipient, Rebecca Fitzgerald, MD, presented her lecture on Friday, Nov. 6. Dr. Fitzgerald is a board certified dermatologist at a private practice in Los Angeles, California, and is one of the recognized experts in cosmetic injectables, including fillers and neuromodulators.

Drs. Alastair and Jean D. Carruthers Award for Top-rated Cosmetic Fellow Abstract

In honor of Drs. Alastair and Jean Carruthers, this award stimulates interest in cosmetic research and acknowledges contributions from members of ASDS-accredited fellowship training programs. The 2026 recipient is Lauren Mohan, MD, for "Injectable Exosomes: The Good, Bad and the Ugly.” She presented her research on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Review Article Incentive Program

This program rewards authors who imagine new ways of looking at the literature, ranging from broad scientific interest to highly focused clinical topics related to therapy, diagnosis or other aspects of the practice of dermatologic surgery. The 2026 recipient is Akshay Pulavarty, MD, MPH, for his article,“Systemic therapies for the treatment of cutaneous malignancies in solid organ transplant recipients.”

Young Investigators Writing Competition

This competition – open to residents and members who are currently in and/or have completed a fellowship within the past three years – stimulates young investigators to submit original ideas, research and articles for journal publication. The 2026 recipients are:



George M. Jeha, MD, for his article,“Surgical Anatomy of the Genital and Inguinal Regions for the Dermatologic Surgeon: Landmarks, Danger Zones, and Perioperative Considerations.” Tejas Joshi, MD, for his article,“Incidence, tumor characteristics, and prognostic factors of dermal and subcutaneous leiomyosarcoma of the skin: a retrospective analysis of the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program.”

ASDSA Patient Safety Hero

The 2026 recipient of the Patient Safety Hero Award, Indiana Academy of Dermatology, is being recognized for advocating for the passage of ASDSA's SUNucate model legislation in Indiana. This legislation ensures students can access sunscreen and sun-protective clothing in schools and at school-sponsored events without requiring a physician's note. Their efforts help safeguard the health of children across the state by making sun safety more accessible.

# # #

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients' skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds.net.

For physician news, follow ASDS Members on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, Threads, YouTube and LinkedIn.

For patient education, follow ASDS Skin MD on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, Threads, YouTube and TikTok.

Locate a dermatologic surgeon in your area: asds.net/find

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA)

With a membership of 6,400+ physicians, ASDSA is a 501(c)(6) association, dedicated to patient safety and advocacy on behalf of dermatologic surgeons and their patients. For more information, visit asds.net/ASDSA.

CONTACT: Katie Allodi American Society for Dermatologic Surgery 847-956-9143...