MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors in Alphabet Inc. and Coastal Financial Corporation have upcoming deadlines to seek lead plaintiff appointment in pending securities class actions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of upcoming lead plaintiff deadlines in securities class action lawsuits filed on behalf of shareholders of Alphabet Inc. and Coastal Financial Corporation. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by the deadlines listed below.

If you lost money on these investments, contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz about these class actions to learn about your legal rights, by calling 310-914-5007 or emailing....

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL )



Class period: May 19, 2026 through July 16, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 1, 2026 Case: Stewart v. Alphabet Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court California Northern District (San Jose)



According to the Alphabet Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) that the Gemini 3.5 Pro was delivering disappointing training results; and (ii) that, as a result, the launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro would be significantly delayed.

If you are a Alphabet Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB )



Class period: October 28, 2024 through July 29, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 1, 2026 Case: Allegheny County Employees' Retirement System v. Coastal Financial Corporation et al., filed in the USDC Western District of Washington at Seattle



According to the Coastal Financial Corporation complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the credit quality of a substantial CCBX partner loan portfolio, comprising approximately $500 million in loans and nearly 23% of all CCBX loans, had materially deteriorated; (ii) as a result of that deterioration, Coastal faced significant exposure to credit losses notwithstanding Defendants' repeated representations concerning the credit protections provided by its CCBX partner agreements; and (iii) Coastal's risk management and credit monitoring practices were inadequate to identify, adequately account for, and mitigate the deterioration of the CCBX partner loan portfolio and the resulting risks to Coastal.

If you are a Coastal Financial Corporation shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

What should investors in these cases do now?

Investors need not take any action at this time to be class members in these cases. Investors may retain counsel of their choice or take no action and remain absent class members. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

For more information about these class actions or your rights, contact Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007, by email at..., or visit the firm's case page.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

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